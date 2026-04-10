13 Nail Ideas Taking Over Feeds and Redefining Summer 2026 Manicure
Gel nail polish is dominating summer and these nail colors are taking over feeds everywhere. From French manicure updates to bold gel manicure shades — these 13 nail ideas bring every summer vibe you need. The biggest nail trends of the season, all in one place.
Micro-French
This season, micro-French nails are taking over beauty trends everywhere. Minimalist, elegant and effortlessly chic, this delicate twist on the classic French manicure is winning hearts on social media.
Gel manicure or classic nail polish?
Milky nails
Milky shades are taking over this season, bringing that soft, “your nails but better” glow everyone’s obsessed with. From classic milky white to delicate pink and vanilla hues, it’s the ultimate trend for effortless, polished nails.
Charcoal grey nails
Charcoal grey nails are the unexpected must-have shade for spring and summer 2026. Not quite black, not quite nude, this smoky tone brings the perfect balance of boldness and minimalism—making it a modern neutral for any look.
Fruit-inspired nails
Fruit and berry-inspired nails are bursting into the spotlight this season. Juicy colors, playful designs, and glossy finishes make these manicures look almost good enough to eat.
Chrome nails
Chrome nails aren’t going anywhere — they’re still one of the hottest trends right now. In 2026, they’ve evolved into softer, more wearable versions, like glazed, pearl, and subtle chrome finishes that look effortlessly luxurious.
Ombré nails
Ombré nails are officially back — and softer, dreamier than ever. This season, it’s all about seamless blends and delicate gradients that melt into each other for that effortless “clean girl” look.
Tropical nails
Tropical nails are bringing the vacation vibes straight to your fingertips. Bright, sun-soaked colors, palm motifs, and exotic fruit accents make this trend perfect for summer 2026.
Brown nails
Brown nails are still dominating the trend charts this year — and they’re not going anywhere. From rich chocolate to soft latte tones, this versatile shade works with every style and season.
Themed nails
Themed nails are taking creativity to a whole new level in 2026. Original, bold, and full of personality, these designs mix colors, patterns, and unexpected details into playful, mismatched looks.
Pop nails
If the clean girl aesthetic is truly fading, 2026 is your moment to go bold with your nails. Think loud, playful designs with a vibrant pop mood that perfectly complements sun-kissed skin. Colors may clash at first glance, but somehow come together in a way that feels fresh.
Minimal white lines
Minimal white line nails are the definition of quiet luxury this season. Clean, delicate strokes over sheer or nude base create a look that’s effortlessly modern and refined.
Do you do your nails at home or is a salon gel manicure a non-negotiable for you?
Coral nails
Coral nails are making a vibrant splash in 2026. This warm, lively shade perfectly captures the energy of spring and summer, adding a playful yet elegant touch to any look.
Tiny flower art
Tiny flower nail art is blooming everywhere this season. Delicate, intricate blossoms on neutral or pastel bases create a look that’s both sweet and sophisticated.
Nail design to avoid
- Classic French nails are feeling a little... predictable this season. In 2026, the spotlight has shifted to Micro-French — a modern, minimalist twist that’s subtle, chic, and far more exciting.
Are you a French manicure loyalist or are you ready to try something completely new this season?
- Solid, stark white nails feel outdated and heavy this year. Once a go-to classic, in 2026 they seem too severe compared to the rising trend of nails with a soft, radiant, and natural glow. Sheer, luminous shades are taking over, giving manicures a light, elegant, and modern look.
- Matte nails, once the hallmark of contemporary chic, are starting to feel outdated. By dulling the natural shine and flattening the nail, they lose dimension and life. In 2026, glossy, luminous, and textured finishes steal the spotlight, leaving matte looks feeling stiff and uninspired.
- Chunky, all-over glitter is starting to feel over the top and heavy. While it still catches the eye, in 2026 it’s being replaced by more refined, understated sparkle. Subtle, elegant shimmer now takes center stage, giving nails a sophisticated and modern glow.
Are you team short and practical or long and dramatic when it comes to summer nail length?
The right nail color doesn’t just finish a look — it starts one. These trends are dominating for a reason. Now it’s your turn.
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