12 Stories of People Who Found Unexpected Compassion in the Midst of Loneliness

It was always just me and my mom, so when she died, I was suddenly completely alone and barely holding it together. I lost my job not long after and most days I just go out so I don’t have to sit in that quiet apartment.

The other day at a dollar store, I noticed this guy staring at me the whole time, and it honestly freaked me out. I rushed to my car, but right as I was about to get in, he grabbed my hand and my heart just dropped. I snapped at him, and he immediately said, “I’m sorry, I know that was weird, I just didn’t want to miss you.”

I froze as I learned the truth when he said he saw me in the picture frame aisle holding a photo and recognized that look, he’d lost his mom too and had no one. We ended up standing there talking for like 20 minutes, and for some reason I asked if he wanted to get coffee, and now we check in on each other almost every day.