13 Moments That Show the World Shines Brighter Through Compassion and Kindness

I found a second phone in my husband’s car, with no passcode. There was only one contact, “S”, with 64 missed calls. I answered, and a woman’s voice sobbed, “Is he dead? Is it over?” I froze. She hung up, but I tracked the GPS.

I drove there and found a small private clinic. I walked in and asked for whoever had just called that number. A nurse came out, visibly shaken. She told me my husband had been coming in for treatment for seven months and had missed his last appointment without a word. She thought something had happened to him.

I drove home and sat across from him at the kitchen table without saying a word. I just put the phone down in front of him. He stared at it, then told me he had a heart condition he had been managing alone since last year. He had been hiding it because I lost my mother to the same condition two years ago and couldn’t bear to frighten me.

I made him call the clinic right there. He went in the following morning. Three weeks later, the doctor told us they had caught it early enough. He is completely fine. He still apologizes for it regularly, and I let him.