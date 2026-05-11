Call bs on this story. Have had some horrible boss but none would ever done this. Story is not even believable.
10 Work Stories That Prove Quiet Acts of Kindness Still Bring Happiness to Any Job
I’m an accountant. My hobby is trying makeup looks and posting them on Instagram. My boss found out, called a meeting, and put my photo on the projector: “Unprofessional. Delete it.” I agreed.
Then he told me to stop wearing makeup to work. I refused. The next day, he gathered the whole office.
He found out I’d posted a goodbye message to my followers, saying I’d have to delete the account to keep my job. One of our biggest clients, a longtime follower I never knew about, saw it, walked into my boss’s office and said he wanted me to lead the creative for his brand’s upcoming campaign, or he’d pull his account entirely.
My boss suddenly became very interested in how “talented” I was and gave me a promotion.
I got rejected from a job I really needed and the hiring manager actually called me instead of sending the usual email. He spent twenty minutes telling me exactly what to improve and then said, “Reapply in six months, I’ll remember you.”
I did. He had left the company by then but had briefed his replacement about me before he left. I got the job.
I was homeless for six weeks while working my corporate job, sleeping in my car, showering at the gym, nobody knew. I was terrified of losing the job because it was the only stable thing I had.
My direct manager noticed I was wearing the same rotation of clothes and looking exhausted and pulled me aside. I was ready to lie. Instead I told her the truth. She didn’t flinch, didn’t pity me, didn’t make it a thing.
She just said “okay, follow me” and took me to an empty furnished apartment the company kept for relocating executives. I stayed there for two months until I got back on my feet. She put it through as a business expense and never told anyone what it was actually for.
My boss told the entire industry not to hire me after I quit, which I found out about through a recruiter who felt bad and tipped me off. I was blacklisted at 31 with a mortgage and two kids, and nobody was calling back.
Six months later, one hiring manager called and said, “I heard what he did, that tells me everything about him and nothing about you, come in Monday.” Got the job. Higher salary. Better title.
Then I found out that same manager had been quietly undoing my ex-boss’s lies one by one and vouching for me personally to people he knew. A stranger did more for my career than anyone I’d worked with.
I was new, awkward, eating alone every day for two months. The department head sat down across from me one Tuesday with his tray and said, “Mind if I join you?” like it was nothing. We talked for an hour.
Next day three other people sat with me. He never mentioned it, never made it a thing. But he clearly said something to someone because my entire experience changed after that lunch.
The hiring manager looked me up and down the moment I walked in and said, “We have a dress code here, is this how you’d come to work every day?” I was wearing a blazer and clean trousers. Nothing unprofessional.
I sat down anyway, smiled and said, “I dressed for the role I applied for, would you like to talk about whether I can do it?” She went quiet. The interview continued.
At the end she stood up, shook my hand and said, “I ask everyone that question on purpose, most people apologize immediately, you’re the first person in two years who didn’t.” She offered me a job.
I despise people who ask such questions in interviews. For two years, she had people be polite in their response, and she held it against them. From the interviewee’s vantage point, this is an asinine question from someone who wants to think of herself as a witty, erudite sage. Shed be better off leaving the interviews to people more capable.
My manager found out I was interviewing and called the other company and told them I had performance issues that didn’t exist. I only found out because the interviewer liked me enough to tell me why the process had stalled. I was shaking for the rest of the day. I had no proof and no way to fight it.
A week later his boss called me in and said, “I heard what happened, here is a written personal reference from me, use it wherever you need to.” He had heard it through someone and acted without me saying a word to him.
That reference got me the job. I gave my notice 60 days later and walked out feeling like I had won something much bigger than a job.
Third interview, final round, the CEO leaned forward and asked, “Are you planning to have children in the next two years?” Illegal question, everyone in the room knew it. I looked at him and said, “Are you asking every candidate that or just the women?”
The room went completely still. His face changed. After a long pause he said, “You’re right, that was inappropriate, I apologize, let’s continue.”
I got the offer two days later. The HR director called me privately before I accepted and said, “What you did in that room has been needed here for a long time.”
No company would hire me without experience and I couldn’t get experience without being hired, the usual trap. A small business owner saw my application and said she couldn’t pay me yet but offered three weeks of real work to build my portfolio, proper projects, proper feedback, proper reference after.
And three weeks free labour for the company. You are entitled to be paid for mandatory and on the job training.
I was in a final interview and the hiring manager slid a contract across the table and said, “Sign it now or we move to the next candidate.” I read it for thirty seconds, put my pen down and said, “I’ll sign it when the salary matches what the role is worth, you have my number,” and walked out.
She called me that evening. I let it ring. She called again the next morning. I picked up and said nothing, just waited. She named a number fifteen thousand higher than the contract.
I said, “Send the new version over.” She did. I signed it in under a minute. The job was mine before I ever touched that first contract.
Turns out the workplace still has a few good humans left. We found 13 more stories that prove it. Read them here before you lose faith completely.