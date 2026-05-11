10 Work Stories That Prove Quiet Acts of Kindness Still Bring Happiness to Any Job

My manager found out I was interviewing and called the other company and told them I had performance issues that didn’t exist. I only found out because the interviewer liked me enough to tell me why the process had stalled. I was shaking for the rest of the day. I had no proof and no way to fight it.

A week later his boss called me in and said, “I heard what happened, here is a written personal reference from me, use it wherever you need to.” He had heard it through someone and acted without me saying a word to him.

That reference got me the job. I gave my notice 60 days later and walked out feeling like I had won something much bigger than a job.