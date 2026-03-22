10 Acts of Kindness That Prove Hope Is the Key, and Happiness Is the Door

My bf's mom doesn't like me. I don't know why.... She had decided early on that I was not right for her son and tried multiple times to break us up by kicking me out of her house, unfortunately it's the only place we can afford right now, but every time I have picked myself back up. I continued to stand by my bf through it all and support him when everyone else seemed to have given up on him. She still doesn't like me but she has come to accept me and accept the fact that I am not leaving him. She doesn't seem to like anyone he's been with until they became an ex. I wish I knew why she doesn't like me but I will just keep existing and being there when needed.