12 Employee Stories From Job Interviews That Led to Unexpected Career Success

Not the interviewer, but I know it happened to me because the interviewer told me why I passed. It was for a super selective school, I was 18 and completely certain I had failed the interview.

But after several technical questions I struggled to answer, one of the interviewers (there were 3 of them) asked me in a snotty tone, “If you can’t even answer that, why are you even wasting our time?” I replied, “This is a school, sir, I am here to learn. If I knew everything already, I wouldn’t be here.”

The lead interviewer called me on my personal phone during non-business hours to tell me, in secret, that this line was what made him decide to let me pass. Apparently, all the other candidates tried to appear knowledgeable and they all tried to fake their way into the school.

“We want students who admit they don’t know and honestly want to learn, not students who will lie to avoid losing face. Welcome to the school!”