day ago
12+ Times Kids Turned a Simple Assignment Into Pure Comedy

Homework is not only a challenging task but also a source of unexpected and funny situations that later become family jokes. In this article, we put together simple yet kind and amusing stories where you might recognize yourself, your children, or friends.

  • We were assigned to write an essay about bread in 6th grade. The teacher read mine aloud as exemplary.
    It included pretentious lines like, “The earth is strength. The sun is energy. Water is life. They nurtured the grain from which bread was later baked.” I was praised a lot. But I just took those lines from an advertisement. © mariia__kubrak
  • When I was in school, a boy wrote a story about how he spent his summer. I still remember this story and laugh.
    He wrote, “I spent the entire summer on an apple tree, eating pears. First, I ate green pears, then they ripened, and I kept eating pears. And then the birds came, and I shared the pears with them, and they thanked me...”
    I still have many questions for him. How could pears grow on an apple tree? And after how many pears did the birds come and thank him? © ANastasia-s14 / YouTube
  • In 10th grade, we had a very creative teacher. At some point, she asked us to write an essay on the topic “A conversation between 2 dogs.” So I wrote “woof-bark-ruff” and continued like that across 2 pages, and got a F / F. I was called to the principal, and he laughed and said, “Well, he wrote what you asked for.” © Kishkoblut / Pikabu
  • In third grade, my neighbor and I caught his older sister kissing a guy in the stairwell. We set a condition for her: if she wanted us to keep quiet about it, she had to do our homework.
    I was so lazy that I didn’t even bother to copy the essay she wrote for me. Naturally, I got a bad grade. But I got an A in math because there were no letters involved. Lesson learned. © Alexander Timoshenko / ADME
  • My sister is a literature teacher. Once one of her students turned in an essay obviously written by AI. She called him after class:
    “Wasn’t it written by AI?”
    “No, really! I did it myself!”
    “Then explain why your text about Dostoevsky mentions his novel ‘The Great Gatsby’?”
    Instead of punishment, she suggested, “Let’s do it this way: you ask the AI questions, get the answers, but then rewrite them in your own words and check the facts, okay?”
    And you know what? The guy started getting the best grades in class. And he actually started to understand literature. © shipunov.kir
  • In fourth grade, we were assigned to sew an apron. I asked my mom for help, luckily she’s a professional seamstress. She decided not to bother much and sewed it with crooked seams. I was so upset I nearly cried.
    “Don’t worry, the teacher will immediately believe you sewed it yourself.”
    It worked... © ZhitiYo-moi / Dzen
  • I remember, while in elementary school, the teacher asked us to bring acorns for the next lesson. Not many brought them, and neither did I, so we all got failing marks. My dad came to school to sort things out, and I remember his words really well, “Madam, are you in your right mind? Where are the kids supposed to get acorns beyond the Arctic Circle?” © Trantox / Pikabu
  • My son, who’s in 5th grade, asked me to help him write an essay. I asked what the topic was. He said, “How I spent my summer.” I asked, “Well, how did you spend your summer?” He replied, “I spent the summer quickly, what should I write?” © Taissia Shchepkina-f8u / YouTube
  • My mom started paying my 8-year-old brother and me for every homework we completed — to encourage us to study better. It isn’t much, but money gradually builds up without skimping on school lunches.
    Today, my brother was about to do his homework, but friends called him to go out. So, this young entrepreneur just handed Mom an amount equal to 5 completed homeworks and declared, “This is for not doing my homework.” Mom had a laugh, but she agreed with the approach. © Shkogwarts / VK
  • Once in school, we were assigned to write a report on ecology. I accidentally mentioned it to my mom, and it took off from there: she started reminiscing about how she had once creatively put together her report and received a perfect score, and then everyone was shown her report as an example. She said, “Let’s make your report like a scroll.”
    I barely wrote a page, but she transferred it all in drafting script onto a sheet of poster board, somehow aged it (using an iron and a burner, I think), decorated it, rolled it into a tube, tied it with string, and sealed it with wax (Mom worked at the post office). Well, I got a perfect score, that’s true. But I still think going to such lengths for a perfect score wasn’t worth it. © LuarZero / Pikabu

I got this message in the neighborhood group chat.

  • In 1971, my family and I moved to a new city, and I went to 7th grade in a new school. We were assigned an essay on the topic “How I spent my summer.” I wrote it, got an A, but the teacher asked my mom to come to the school.
    Mom came, the teacher showed her the essay and said, “Isn’t your son’s imagination a bit too wild?” Mom read it and stated that everything in there was the truth. The thing is, Mom worked as an editor for a university newspaper. And, to keep me from wandering around aimlessly during the summer, she decided to send me off with the college students to various camps.
    So my summer went like this: June was an archaeological camp with excavations, July was an ethnographic camp studying a small local ethnic group, and there were more trips in August. And what was the teacher supposed to think if a 13-year-old boy had archaeologists, ethnographers, and a steamboat all in one summer? © 58diman58 / Pikabu
  • We got an assignment at school — to come up with our own fairy tale. Mine was about a talking puppy. My classmates laughed at me, saying that there were no talking puppies. But the teacher appreciated the imagination and literacy and gave it an A. © Lisenok21 / ADME
  • Our daughter Kate wrote in her essay “My Dad’s Job”: “My dad is a boss. He’s always in meetings and on the phone, saying, ’Yes, sure.’ At home, he’s also the boss, telling us not to make noise.”
    But the teacher gave it a C minus, saying the topic wasn’t fully covered. Kate was confused and showed her essay to her father. He took it and went to school. In the end, the teacher changed the grade to an A.
    Of course, I was surprised and asked what he said to her. And he replied, “I told her Kate was absolutely right. I’ve been so caught up at work lately that I started behaving like a boss at home too. Thanks to this essay I saw myself through my daughter’s eyes. I’ll try to watch myself. It seems she was touched by my words.”

What school-related funny incidents have happened to you? Share your stories about how you or your kids prepared homework or wrote an essay.

