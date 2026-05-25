11 Uplifting Moments From This Week That Remind Us Humanity Isn’t Lost (May 25-31 Edition)

My 70 y.o FIL moved in with us after retiring. Every single day, 4pm, he would leave. Rain or sun. We thought he was depressed. My husband said ’he’s lost it.’ Last week, I followed him. He entered an old shed. A girl in school uniform was inside. I panicked when he grabbed her and gently placed her on a wooden crate. She reached into a box and pulled out a tiny kitten wrapped in a towel. She’d found a litter of abandoned kittens in that shed on her walk home from school.

Too afraid to tell anyone, she told the quiet old man she saw every day on the sidewalk. My FIL spent 40 years as a vet. He said “I’ll help you.” That was 3 months ago. Four kittens survived because a lonely old man and a brave little girl refused to give up. When I told my husband, he cried for an hour.