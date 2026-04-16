12 Moments That Prove Kindness and Compassion Can Travel Decades and Arrive Right on Time

My dad passed when I was 9. The morning before he went to the hospital, he pressed his watch into my hand. I never wore it, too painful.

22 years later my daughter found it in a drawer. I heard her scream. I walked in and collapsed when I saw her reading a folded paper, tiny, the size of a fortune from a cookie. His handwriting: “It’s always time to be kind. Wear it and remember that.” I hadn’t known the watch could open.

My daughter is nine. The same age I was when he left. She didn’t say anything. She just slid the watch onto my wrist herself.

Then she asked if we could bring something to the neighbor who lives alone because, she said, “I think he’s sad today.” I couldn’t help but cry.