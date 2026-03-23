21 Quiet Acts of Compassion That Prove Kindness Never Dies

ONE of The WORST things parents do to their kids is to hide the truth from them. While I get the reason behind WHY some parents make that choice, it does more harm than good to that child. I know this because I was THAT child! For my ENTIRE childhood, my dad did that thinking it was better for us kids than knowing the truth about our mom but it affected MY ability to see my mom for the truly hurt & sick person that she was and because I didn't understand that, I grew up hating & resenting her for all the sick things she did to me. Keeping the truth from me kept me from UNDERSTANDING WHY she was the way she was. Kids see more than we think they do & if they aren't given the right info, their imagination fills in the blanks. Sometimes the truth isn't what we want to hear, but it's what we NEED to hear.