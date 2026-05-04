14 Trips That Delivered More Emotions Than Anyone Packed For
Curiosities
05/04/2026
Holiday stories and vacation memories have a way of surprising you. You dream of a quiet week by the sea and end up in the middle of a dust storm, stuck in the mountains at night, or chasing a ticket a magpie just flew off with. These 14 trips are proof that the best stories come from the moments nobody planned for.
- When I was little, my mom and I were given a trip to the seaside in a resort with 3 meals a day. We brought just enough money.
It was the last day, we had to check out by noon, but our bus was only at 5 in the morning. Fortunately, they let us leave our suitcases at the hotel until the evening. We went for a walk in the city with my mom. Sometimes I would ask for something, and Mom explained that we had a long walk ahead and very little money.
In the evening, I got hungry. Mom wanted to buy hot dogs, and then it turned out that the wallet was missing. The vendor, when she found out, just gave us a disdainful look. We were about to head back for our suitcases when I asked if I could have a last swim in the sea.
I came back with a bag full of coins. I remembered how we had thrown a coin into the sea, and I gathered them from the bottom. It was enough for food. Then we waited until 5 a.m., and I did not fall asleep. And it was the best dawn ever.
- My parents are adventurers and have been to many places. Here’s a story from India, where they lived in a small settlement in the jungle in a hut.
Here’s what my mom told me, “That night was quite eventful. There was always someone running or knocking on the roof. You could even hear lizards’ footsteps on the walls and floor. Yet, we managed to fall asleep.
I woke up to my husband asking, ’Is that you breathing on my hand?’ Half asleep, I mumble, no, it’s not me, what are you talking about? We lay there in silence.
And then someone started breathing again — heavily and loudly, right toward my husband. He peeked outside — no one was near. We went back to sleep.
And in the morning, everything became clear. It turned out it was a donkey, which had stuck its snout through a crack in the house and was breathing into it...”
- While in Thailand, we were returning from a tour. My friend blissfully occupied 2 seats and turned on a movie. Suddenly, a guy behind politely asked her to move over so he could watch the movie as well. But she just coldly replied, “The seat is taken.”
That evening in her room, she got her payback when she noticed an unpleasant smell. The source was found in her bag: at the bottom lay a mushy piece of durian and a note saying, “Enjoy the movie!” The fellow traveler didn’t just leave; he left her a “fragrant” gift.
The resort I could afford this year
- Vietnam. I meet tourists at the hotel who are leaving after a 2-week vacation:
“How was your vacation?”
“Our tour agent deceived us!”
“How?”
“They said that there is a sea here!”
The hotel is right on the beach!
“And what do you call this?”
“This isn’t a sea, it’s some kind of puddle! We didn’t swim here. At night you can see the other shore! At night you can see the lights of the fishing boats.”
- We went to Tunisia with my wife. We wanted a romantic camel ride in the desert. The result: while jostling in the bus, I got a backache, my wife got the most kicking and nervous camel, and in the end, our entire group got caught in an epic dust storm.
The next year we flew to the UAE. I dreamed of riding the famous huge roller coaster. After waiting in a huge line, the ride was closed for maintenance right before my turn. Now we are in the Dominican Republic, and I had to give up yet another dream — scuba diving, because I simply caught a cold.
Tomorrow we have a planned tour to the islands on a yacht. So, I’m sitting here and thinking: with my luck, it will just stall in the middle of the ocean, or we’ll immediately run aground in epic fashion.
Bright Side
- Arrived in a resort town for vacation in the summer. In the evening, when I went walking, I noticed that the street lamps would go out from time to time. Then I saw a car driving by, and they all turned on in front of it. Did they install new technology or something? Maybe motion sensors or they react to sound...
I’m walking and can’t see anything, it’s dark. I start waving at the lamp — nothing happens. I clap my hands — nothing happens. I guess I’m too small, it probably only reacts to a car. Oh well, I keep walking in the dark when I see another car driving by. The lights turned on again.
Later I told my friend about these energy-saving lamps. He says, “Are you serious? The bulbs are just so bad that they overheat every 6 minutes and shut off until they cool down. Then they light up again.”
They said the room will have a sea view.
- My parents went off to Turkey for a week. And there they are, “refreshed and rested,” waiting at the airport for their flight home. Boarding begins. Dad approaches the counter and hands over his passport and boarding pass.
The Turkish guy behind the counter, after opening the passport, starts intensely staring at Dad, and asks him to remove his cap. After an extended session of staring, he stamps the passport and wishes Dad a pleasant flight.
Then Mom approaches the counter and gives the exact same items. Upon opening the passport, the man informs Mom that the passport is not hers. Mom snatches the passport and starts laughing out loud. The man at the counter is bewildered.
Somehow, I don’t know how, but my parents accidentally swapped passports. And the funniest part is that Dad was actually let through...
- My daughter worked in Bodrum. One day, a family with a small child arrived as guests. Lovely, genuine people, and the little one had a favorite toy — a stuffed owl. He always carried it with him.
The vacation ended, and the guests went home, but they accidentally left the toy behind in the room. After a while, they called and asked for the toy to be sent by mail, as the child couldn’t sleep or eat without the owl.
My daughter came up with a story for the little one: the owl wanted to take a vacation at the hotel and would return later, promising to send daily photos of the “vacation.” She took several pictures and, while the package was on its way, sent the photos to the kid. We even made a collage out of them.
- We were strolling along the rocky waterfront when a local approached us and offered to climb a rock with him. Then he pointed to some steps. The rock wasn’t very high, and the view didn’t change from up there. I asked why we should climb up, and he said he would show us a rare bird that resides there.
We climbed up, sat for a minute, he took out his phone, scrolled through the gallery, showed me a photo of the bird on the phone, and then we went back down. For this, I paid 30 liras. Not expensive, I think.
Vacation
- It happened about 5 years ago in one of the Asian countries. I always rent a motorcycle there and ride around with my wife.
One night we decided to go for a ride. She gathered her courage, and we steered off the well-lit road into the jungle. The sounds of the night jungle are completely different. I felt like I was in a computer game since I had only seen landscapes like this there.
We stopped to listen to the sounds. I turned off the engine, and we got off the bike. Everything was great, but the headlight being on prevented us from fully immersing in the darkness. Then my wife gathered her courage and asked me to turn off the headlight.
I turned it off. Then I saw 2 glowing eyes looking at me from the dark jungle. Judging by the distance between the eyes, it was something the size of a bear.
I got behind the handlebars and quietly said, “Please, get on the bike now.” And that something in the darkness started approaching — the distance between the eyes grew larger. My wife, hearing the tone in my voice, got on.
I started the engine, turned on the light, and pointed the bike toward the creature to illuminate it and see what it was. The beam of the light passed through, and there was nothing there! I moved the beam to the side — there were two eyes again, moved it back — still nothing.
That’s how my wife and I met fireflies. There were 2 of them, flying close together — like 2 eyes.
- While on vacation in Vietnam, we rented a scooter and decided to travel from one city to another — just 125 miles. We got there fine, although we were cold. We even had to buy all the clothes we could find at the local market along the way.
But, while returning, something broke down, and we had to spend a couple of hours on repairs. We set off in the evening and found ourselves in the mountains, on a winding road, in drizzling rain, darkness, and fog. Visibility was no more than 3 feet.
And then a local driver on a scooter overtakes us, slows down to our speed, and begins to guide us. On tricky turns, he even used his turn signals. And when we descended from the mountains, the fog lifted, and visibility was normal — the driver sped up and quickly disappeared from view. We shouted our thanks to his retreating figure.
When you’re saving for a vacation, but the washing machine breaks down.
- This story happened to my parents. They received a trip for two to Hungary as a wedding gift. This journey not only became part of our family history but also went down in world history.
You see, during the tour at the Esterházy fortress-museum, my mom and dad saw an open book on an inconspicuous pedestal in one of the galleries. The tour guide explained that it was something like a guest book and directed the group further. Without much thought, my parents wrote about how much they enjoyed this tour there.
Later, a scandal erupted: kings, dukes, princes, etc., used to write in this book. That’s how my parents wrote themselves into world history.
- We were driving around Italy and made a quick stop in Pisa. There were a lot of tourists, so there was nowhere to park the car — every bit of roadside was jam-packed. Suddenly, we spotted a space and parked there. We got out and headed toward the tower.
At the corner stood a man selling magnets, lighters, calendars, and such. As we walked past him, he started shouting. The only thing we could make out were the words “2 euros.” Keeping a straight face, we walked by... He caught up, waving his arms and shouting.
Then he grabbed my shoulder, turned me around sharply, and led me to the car, pointing at some piece of paper under the wiper of another car. I took a closer look — it was a parking ticket! He pulled me further — there was a parking payment machine.
I entered the car’s number, paid 2 euros, took the ticket, and placed it under the windshield. The guy was pleased, shook my hand, smiled, and pointed into the distance... And there, a little further down the same street, about 5 tow trucks were hauling cars to the impound lot.
I, of course, thanked the man. I bought a magnet and a lighter from him.
- I was going on a month-long vacation. I worked hard to allow myself a tour around the cities of Europe. So I step out of the taxi at the airport, holding the ticket because boarding starts in 10 minutes.
I take 2 steps when a black blur whizzes by me. In a moment, I realize a magpie has snatched my ticket and perched on a tall tree. The taxi driver, who was helping me with my bags, saw it and thoughtfully stated: “Why would it need a ticket when it can fly?”
Luckily, I still made my flight, and I forgave the magpie.
If you’re in the mood for more stories that will lift your spirits, don’t miss these:
What’s the most unexpected thing that’s ever happened to you on a trip? Tell us in the comments!
Preview photo credit Palata 6 / VK
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