12+ Travel Stories That Prove the Funniest Moments Happen Before You Even Board

12 Success Moments That Remind Us Kindness Brings Hope and Light to the World
People
02/16/2026
Most people think the holiday starts when the suitcase hits the hotel room floor. In reality it begins much earlier — at the airport, where travel stories and funny moments are born between check-in desks and baggage carousels. You might mix up a suitcase, forget where you’re flying, or watch a perfectly happy stranger ride a trolley through the terminal singing to himself. And somehow you find yourself smiling along.
The airport is where the trip hasn’t started on schedule yet — but has already started in every other way. And if you’re lucky, that’s exactly where the first happy impressions are waiting.
For more unexpected travel moments, check out these stories:
We’re sure you have a story or two of your own. Share with us in the comments!