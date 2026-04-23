12+ Travel Stories That Prove the Funniest Moments Happen Before You Even Board

Curiosities
04/23/2026
12+ Travel Stories That Prove the Funniest Moments Happen Before You Even Board

Most people think the holiday starts when the suitcase hits the hotel room floor. In reality it begins much earlier — at the airport, where travel stories and funny moments are born between check-in desks and baggage carousels. You might mix up a suitcase, forget where you’re flying, or watch a perfectly happy stranger ride a trolley through the terminal singing to himself. And somehow you find yourself smiling along.

  • I was flying from Egypt. At the inspection, I’m asked to pay an extra €50 because my flippers are sticking out of my backpack and don’t fit in the carry-on luggage sizer. Seriously? €50? I look at the officer, then quietly take off my sneakers and put on the flippers. I ask, “Does it fit now?” He says, “Yes, but you can’t fly in flippers.” I ask to show me that rule. Of course, he says there’s no such rule. I say, “Well then, that’s it!” — and proudly walk into the boarding gate in flippers. Walking backwards, so I don’t trip.
  • Once, I was flying from Italy. The security gate beeped as I passed through. The female staff started checking me, and I was wearing 2 corsets. I explained that I wanted to flatten my big belly. They responded, “Come on, you don’t have a big belly at all!” Little did they know, I was also wearing 2 bras, 2 long leather skirts, and a bunch of shirts. I was simply traveling without checked luggage or carry-on, just a small backpack.
  • It happened at the airport upon arrival. We were waiting for our luggage. I always used to travel with a black suitcase, but this time, I bought an orange one on sale a couple of days before departure. I’m standing and waiting at the conveyor belt, but it’s not coming out. Then, out of habit, I grab a black one. That’s when a man comes up to me and says, “Ma’am, that’s mine!” Without a hint of embarrassment, I reply, “Sorry, it looks just like mine!” And at that very moment, my brand-new suitcase comes rolling by. You should have seen the man’s face when, I, saying, “Oh, right! Here it is!” grab my bright orange suitcase.

At Phuket airport, we mixed up our suitcases. By some miracle, we found each other after a few days.

  • My friends traveled to Goa in early February. There’s heat, sunshine, and sand. They were late packing and hurriedly threw clothes into their suitcases, miraculously making it onto the plane. Now I’m quoting my friend. “We landed. All the passengers wore jeans and sweaters, while we were in shorts and flip-flops. We stepped onto the tarmac, greeted by 14°F temperatures, wind, and snow. We figured we’d get our luggage and change clothes right away. In the end, my suitcase arrived, but my friend’s was lost. Naturally, all his warm clothes and shoes were in it. It took forever to register the lost baggage. Then we rode the metro home in our bright T-shirts, shorts, and flip-flops. My friend even had a towel over his shoulder.”
  • My wife and I decided to make our dream come true — to go to the Maldives. We told our 4-year-old son that we were going to live on an island. We arrived at the airport. At the security check, the staff asked us to open our son’s backpack. My wife unzips it and... freezes. There was a hammer inside! Just an ordinary construction hammer of mine. It turns out that our little one heard we were going to an island and assumed it would be uninhabited, so he thought tools would be needed there. My wife packed the backpack herself and checked it 3 times, but somehow our son still managed to slip the hammer in. Of course, we had to leave it behind...
ADME
  • I was supposed to fly to Grandma. I remember I wanted to be very independent back then, so when Dad drove me to the airport, I told him I’d check in myself and find the gate. I went through all the procedures and then sat at the gate with the other passengers, reading. Then suddenly, a very loud voice from behind says, “Where is the captain’s daughter?” I turn around, and there’s Dad in his pilot uniform waving at me. The other passengers just started smiling.

When you fly off on vacation and pack all the essentials

  • We went to Turkey with coworkers, and it was my first flight. It was time for security check. An employee appears and dives into her booth. My coworkers push me to go first. And I kind of zoned out and silently went inside her booth instead of going to the window, just opened the door and walked in. The lady, of course, was taken aback but explained where I need to stand and what to do. And now, here’s why that made me feel really embarrassed. Not because I did something wrong, as I didn’t know. But because of how hard my boss laughed at me!
  • I flew to visit my parents. I often fly with this airline for work, so I have a lot of miles and quite a high status in their loyalty program. I arrive at the airport and head to check-in. The staff member says, “Your bag is too big; it needs to be checked in as luggage.” And then I remember that my status allows me to check luggage for free, and I don’t really want to lug such a big bag around the waiting area, either. I say, “Let’s proceed with checking the bag.” The employee’s face brightened up, she started calculating something and pulled out the payment terminal. And I replied, “Oh, don’t worry! I have free luggage checking with my status!” Then I watched her call someone with a sour face to cancel the payment.
  • I was flying to the Emirates, carrying a huge plush goose and a huge plate. Naturally, the goose didn’t fit in the calibrator. I took it out of the packaging, wrapped it around myself, and said I was flying with a pillow. The girls sitting there were so surprised that they let it pass. By the way, they didn’t even ask about the plate, although it didn’t fit anywhere either.
  • I’m standing at the baggage claim in the airport. A large pink suitcase is riding down the conveyor belt. Then, an enormous bearded man in a leather jacket comes up to it and calmly takes it. It made me laugh so hard that I missed my bag. I had to wait for the second round.
  • I bought a ticket which allowed a passenger to have an unlimited amount of luggage, but the main thing is — just one piece. So I had to buy a suitcase and pack everything in it. And then at the airport, I saw a girl who pulled a trash bag out of her pocket, threw her bags in there, and went to check in.
  • In my suitcase, I had a round hair brush, heavy and golden in color. The luggage overweight was 500 grams. They told me to pay extra! So what did I do? I took the brush and stuck it into my hair, saying, “This is my crown!” Other passengers almost started clapping, while the airport staff member looked like I had personally taken that extra payment away from her.

Yesterday I was flying with a long layover at Istanbul airport. I accidentally found a lounge for cats and dogs. I’ve never seen anything like that before!

  • I live abroad. Lately, I’ve been flying every week because of work. So last time I arrived at the airport and they asked me, “Where are you flying to?” I completely blanked out, not knowing where I was headed. I stood there for about half a minute until I looked at my e-ticket.
  • I took my mom to the sea for the first time. We’re flying to Turkey, I’ve gone through passport control, waiting for my mom on the other side. Suddenly, she starts waving her arms and shouting through the glass. I was puzzled. Then I see an officer heading toward me. I got tense! He says, “Your mom doesn’t have her passport. She said you took it.” I look — and indeed, I hold 2 passports. I apologized and handed it over. I was sweating bullets. I can’t even imagine what my mom felt at that moment — it was her first time flying.
ADME
  • At the New York airport, I witnessed a scene. An airport worker asked an elderly man to empty his pockets. The man obediently poured out a whole pile of candy onto the table and started offering them to everyone. Then he gathered everything into his small bag, sat on a luggage cart, and, pushing off with one foot, rolled around the terminal, humming a tune. When I imagine my old age, it’s exactly like that!
  • Once, I had to fly from Thailand, where it was 109°F, to my home town, where it was −34°F. The funny part was that there was no jetway to the plane, so I had to walk across the tarmac in flip-flops, shorts, and a T-shirt. My family was meeting me at the airport with my warm clothes, but during that stroll, even the snot in my nose froze.
  • Recently, I was standing at the airport, waiting for my luggage. Next to me was a man. Then a woman approaches him and gently says, “Darling, you have such a mysterious smile! Be honest, do you need to go to the restroom?”

The airport is where the trip hasn’t started on schedule yet — but has already started in every other way. And if you’re lucky, that’s exactly where the first happy impressions are waiting.

For more unexpected travel moments, check out these stories:

We’re sure you have a story or two of your own. Share with us in the comments!

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