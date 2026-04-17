16 First Dates That Need to Be Turned Into a Netflix Script

Met on a dating website and texted nonstop for quite some time. He is a funeral director. I came to his house for dinner and a movie.

I pull up to him, standing in his garage with a suit on, holding a roll of duct tape. I honestly thought about driving away. He told me that he just got called out, and I could either go with him to get the body or wait at his house. Um #2 please!

He gives me a quick tour of the house and neglects to mention where the light switches are located. I was in the living room of a split-level house, and I needed to use the restroom. I go upstairs in the dark, feeling everywhere for a switch. Never found one.

I go to head back downstairs, and the heel of my shoe gets caught on the 2nd stair. I heard a snap as intense pain ensued. On my way to falling flat, I take out a stupid plant he had on the half wall.

So now on this first date, I am lying in his foyer, sobbing, with the worst sprained ankle ever, surrounded by dirt from the plant. All I kept thinking was that he was going to come home any minute and find this crazy lady lying there. It took about 15 minutes for the pain to subside and allow me to crawl downstairs to get my phone.

When he got home, I told him what happened. Not sure that he truly believed how much pain I was in until I had to have an MRI the following day. We have been together ever since and will be married in a month or so.