I Won’t Let My Boss Dismiss My Child—I’m a Mother First, an Employee Second

Hi Bright Side,

My manager put a compulsory meeting on the calendar for 11 AM on Saturday. When I mentioned it was my son’s recital, she replied, “He won’t even notice if you’re not there. He’ll forget you even exist.”

I didn’t push back—I simply acknowledged her and walked out.

The night before, I stayed up helping him get ready for his recital: laying out his outfit, practicing his part, and writing a note to tell him how proud I am. I wanted him to feel confident and supported when he stepped on stage.

On Saturday at 10:55 AM, I arrived at the office. The room went silent as I placed a neatly wrapped box on her desk. I said, “This is from Keenan—my son whose recital is today. I’ll handle my part of the meeting by 11:15, and then I’m heading out to be there for him.”

She looked at the box, then at me. I told her to go ahead and open it. She did.