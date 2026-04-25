15+ Client Stories Full of Laughter That Prove People Are the Best Part of Any Job
Working with clients means collecting stories you never planned for. Some are funny, some make you scratch your head, and some — like 101 roses with a very deliberate onion tucked inside — turn out to be the most touching thing you’ll hear all week. These 15+ client and customer stories are proof that people are always the most interesting part of any job.
- One client always sent his comments on the designs in all caps. Then suddenly, he started demanding the design be more “OGREssive” in every email. We wondered: is he that angry or just looking for excitement?
When I cautiously asked if it was a mistake, the man was genuinely surprised: “No, I mean OGREssive! You know, like Shrek — just as powerful and green!” Our team laughed at this comment for a week. Of course, we changed the color to emerald and stopped asking questions.
- Today, the client surprised me. He comes in and says, “I want the kitchen to be like that of astronauts on the ISS.” I ask him, “What do you mean?” And he says, “Well, everything compact, functional, and able to fit in a small space.” I almost burst out laughing.
I told him, “Do you know how much this will cost you? And besides, we don’t have the technology yet to make a kitchen like on the ISS.” He goes, “Well, okay, then just make it compact.” Sometimes that’s how it goes.
- The late 90s. I opened a computer repair shop, back when not everyone had one. We were commissioned to build a computer for a woman; her son wanted her to start learning how to use it. We prepared everything: a monitor, a powerful tower, a keyboard, and a mouse. We checked it all and handed it over to the client.
2 days later, she called, outraged, saying the computer was broken — nothing changed on the screen. We sent an engineer. The woman sat there, poking the screen with her finger, pressing the “Start” button. She was ahead of her time.
I’m a photographer. Here’s a message from a client.
- I work as a florist. Once, a man ordered 101 roses for delivery, but without a card.
When I asked how the lady would know who sent them, he smiled slyly and asked to add a regular onion to the bouquet. At first, I thought it was some kind of revenge, but then he said, “We met at the market when we both grabbed for the last bag of onions. Now this is the fruit of our love!”
In the evening, he sent a photo of a happy girl sitting next to the bouquet, holding that very onion in her hands! This was probably the most unusual bouquet in my practice.
- The customer is not always right; sometimes the customer is out of line. A customer made a scene. Attention! For perfectly done work.
The complaint was: “You didn’t replace the zipper in the dress, just the slider. I know it’s impossible to replace the zipper so perfectly and without a trace.” We had to dig through the trash can to find the old zipper. Turns out, being too good is also not good...
- A client came to me for a “noir style” photoshoot. She asked for everything to be as mysterious and fatal as possible. During the shoot, she suddenly paused, looked me straight in the eye, and whispered, “You know, my husband thinks I’m currently at the hardware store buying wallpaper.” I felt a bit awkward.
I want to show you a photo of our happy client.
- A relative works at an airline ticket office. Every client is warned that they need to arrive at the airport early — 3 hours before the flight.
Suddenly, clients call with a complaint that they couldn’t fly because they arrived late. They are told, “Well, you were warned, weren’t you?” They reply, “Yes, but so what? You should have persuaded us.”
"I can explain it to you, but I can't understand it for you." -former NYC Mayor Ed Koch
- A retired neighbor started working as a gardener for a quite wealthy lady who recently bought a house in town. The previous owners had neglected the plot — it was a mix of wasteland and jungle.
All summer, he uprooted stumps, removed thickets, made lawns... He worked every day from morning until dark. They agreed on a fixed monthly amount. He needed to bring the garden into order, and then maintain it.
When the garden was finally in decent shape, the neighbor realized that he could now stop working every day. He told the owner this, and she said, “Well, fine, but then I’ll pay you half as much.” Of course, the neighbor quit.
Now she’s back to having a jungle, and no gardener will go to work for her anymore.
- It’s our wedding. We’re strolling in the park, taking loads of photos, everything as it should be. Suddenly, my wife’s phone rings. She thinks it’s another congratulation and answers it. And there’s a girl asking:
“Hello, do you do tattoos?”
Surprised, my wife replies that she does. But she doesn’t get a chance to finish before the other side continues.
“I want to get a tattoo on my wrist today. How much will it cost?”
My wife, not believing her ears, says:
“Miss, it’s my wedding day! I’m getting married! I’m standing in a wedding dress, with a hairstyle, a photographer with me. We’re having a photoshoot in the park.”
And imagine, the client still doesn’t give up:
“Well, could you find 30 minutes for me? I really need it!”
- About 8 years ago I had a client. He always bought everything in pairs, like a PC. He’d set up one for an employee, the second is right beside it, in the box. In case the first one breaks, they’d swap them, and one goes for service.
He bought a server — and immediately got a second one as a backup. He bought a printer — and immediately got a second one as a backup.
One time he came in, we’re sitting discussing an order. I say to the client, “You must be having a mistress.” He turned red and asked how I knew. I reply, “It’s simple, you back up everything.”
- I remember one client. She brought the cheapest threads of a dirty pink color, chose a poncho with motifs. She fretted for a long time, kept postponing meetings, then came with a friend and said the poncho made her look fat. I looked at her rounded belly — 6 months pregnant — and was a bit stunned.
And why not?
- This story happened when I was still working without advance payments. I was making a video for a girl. She constantly wanted to add something to it.
In the end, after 2 days of edits, she simply rejected it. She said she changed her mind. After that incident, I always require advance payments.
- A real conversation between our manager and the client’s accountant:
Us: You haven’t paid for 2 months. We won’t transfer the data to the new database.
Her: So, if we don’t pay you, you won’t work at all?
Did they not understand that "accounting" and "accountable" derive from the same word? CPA degree from clown college?
- Setting up equipment at a new site. The client, Michael, is a decent guy, very chatty. We finished everything, and at the end I asked him, “Michael, why does everyone call you Sam, but I call you Michael?” And he goes, “Well, you were so confident calling me Michael, I didn’t want to correct you.”
Have you ever had a client or customer moment you still think about?
For more stories from the other side of the counter, check out these 20 сustomer service moments that proved a little heart goes a long way.