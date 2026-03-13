That reminds me of Scotty talking into the mouse in Star Trek IV.😂 "Hello, computer." "Just use the keyboard." "Ah, how quaint!"
20 Customer Service Moments That Proved a Little Heart Goes a Long Way
Working on the front lines of customer service means dealing with endless personalities daily. The best retail workers don’t just follow the rules, they read the room and go completely off script to make someone’s day brighter. Whether it’s comforting a heartbroken girl at a café or secretly playing Cupid with a love note, these genuine acts of everyday empathy prove just how unforgettable the service industry can be.
- I work as a waitress. We had a guest who wasn’t in the best of moods — he picked on me all evening. I was already on edge when I was bringing him a drink. I stumbled on flat ground and broke the glass. I apologized, and he started yelling at me.
Suddenly, a woman from the next table approached, stood right in front of the man, pushing me aside, and said, “Sir, were you bitten by dogs today? I’ve been hearing your complaints all evening. Leave the girl alone. She’ll clean everything up and bring you a new drink. Stop making a drama out of nothing!”
He blushed and didn’t even argue with her. I whispered a quiet “thank you” to my defender, and she smiled at me. My spirits lifted, even though a minute ago my mood was terrible.
I worked as a waitress in a café. One day, someone forgot a bag with some fancy cosmetics. The temptation to keep it was huge, but I resisted. And believe it or not, it worked out in my favor!
First, the bag belonged to the café owner’s wife, and second, a month later, my cousin sent me the exact same products from abroad, without me ever mentioning it to him.
- I went into a store in Turkey. I was really thirsty. I asked how much the water was, and the salesperson gave me a huge price. I was surprised and decided not to take it.
As I was leaving, he shouted that I could have it for half the price. I think, “Well, okay, I’ll take it.” I reach for the water, and he looks at me with surprise and says, “You wanted water? Take it for free.” It seems I have to work more on my Turkish.
- I’m 7 months along. My son and I went for a bite — he’s 17 years old. I stepped outside to get some fresh air.
Suddenly, my son comes running in a panic, asking if everything is okay. I say, “Why? I step out often to get some fresh air.” And he said that the waitress ran up to him saying that his girlfriend outside needed help.
Well, after the word “girlfriend,” I immediately felt better. After all, pregnancy does make a woman more beautiful.
I’m ringing up items for a lady. I hand her the terminal with her card and say, “PIN, please.” She leans toward me and says, “3492.” I reply, “No need to tell me,” and point at the buttons.
Then, she does something hilarious: she takes the pin-pad in her hands, brings it close to her mouth, and loudly and clearly declares, “3492!” I just burst out laughing.
- Had a fight with my boyfriend at a restaurant — everyone saw him leave. The bill was already settled, and I was about to call a taxi.
At that moment, the waiter brought me a dessert, saying, “A gift from the house to cheer you up.” I wanted to leave and didn’t feel like eating, but out of politeness, I poked at it with a fork for about 10 minutes.
Within those 10 minutes, as if by magic, all my girlfriends started calling and texting me, and after half an hour, a big group gathered together at my table. Eventually, we had a great party, and the restaurant made quite a bit of money off us.
- In the café, the waiter brings the bill. I notice there’s something written on the napkin. I unfold it, and there’s a number and a note, saying, “For the most beautiful girl in this room.” I look up, and the waiter winks at me.
I ask if it’s from him. He smiles and says, “No, it’s from the guy at the table.” I turn around, and there’s an old man sitting at the table, happily waving at me.
I went into the restroom in a café. There was a waiter washing carrots in the sink.
I couldn’t resist asking, “Why here?” He replied, “The water’s cleaner here!” I don’t know whether to be happy about this or not.
30 years ago in the East Bay there was a restaurant that was using THE MOP BUCKET/STRAINER TO DRAIN THE NOODLES. SAME ONE THEY USED TO MOP FLOORS WITH 🤮😵💫 THEY GOT SHUT DOWN AND I AM SO GLAD I NEVER GOT AROUND TO TRYING THEIR FOOD.
- I used to frequent a deli counter at the closest chain grocery store to my house. They made the best sandwiches.
Instead of just a normal thanks, I’d always say, “Thank you for making my lunch for me today.” I am always really mindful about stuff like this: someone is performing a service for me so that I don’t have to, and that’s a substantial convenience for me.
One day one of the workers said, “Every time you say thank you like that, I feel like I’m actually doing something good in the world, like I’m making a difference.” And I reassured them, “You are.”
- Yesterday a woman came in to refund a handbag without the receipt, it’s not an issue because she bought it on an account so it stores it. I asked her where the item she wants to return is and she said, “I already gave it to my daughter as a Christmas gift.”
I said, “Unfortunately you can’t return something you don’t physically have with you.” So she shouted at me, “That’s absolutely ridiculous! How am I meant to have it with me when she’s using it! Get me your manager.”
I smirked and informed her that I am the manager, and unfortunately, nothing can be done.
You should have said, SURE THING MA'AM. THEN tell her you were using the money and couldn't return it, either.
When I worked in retail, we had a mouse run in the store. I basically turned into Jackie Chan because I jumped so high and fast onto the check stand. My coworkers never let me live it down. Sorry, I’m scared of mice.
- I work as a waitress at hotel events. And I’ve noticed that people who are really from high society are the simplest among all those I’ve served: they help pick up a dropped fork or place plates on the trays themselves and thank you with such a genuine smile.
But at events for regular employees of a big company, who basically pretend to be fancy, they treat you like a servant.
- I work as a waitress in a prestigious café. There aren’t many customers, as the café is very expensive.
But for 6 months now, a man in his fifties has been coming to us every morning, ordering a cup of coffee, and reading books. Other staff grumble, saying he’s taking up space for nothing, but I’ve gotten so used that this person comes to us every day!
If he doesn’t come one day, I think my calm and steady life will become something different. I always serve him with a smile, and he smiles back.
I sold shoes. A gentleman would come in and buy a pair. Then he would ask to see the catalog and would order every color that the shoe came in.
6 months later, he would do it again, but with a different style. In the 80s, men’s dress shoes would come in 3-5 different colors. I lost count of how many shoes he purchased.
- We had a regular guest who would come every Friday and order grilled chicken. Just that — and nothing else. And she always left a generous tip.
Another Friday came around, and she showed up with a man. They only ordered vegan dishes. We were all surprised but kept it to ourselves.
Later, it turned out her husband is a vegetarian, and she doesn’t eat meat in front of him to avoid making him uncomfortable. Her visits to us on Fridays were like a breath of fresh air for her.
- First pizza joint I ever worked at, we had the lady of the woods. Every Wednesday she called and ordered a medium cheese pizza and 5 2-liter bottles of Pepsi. The address was just a really steep driveway that went like straight up into an overgrown bush. No house in sight.
She would always suddenly appear out of the bush as you drove up, give you exact change with a $1 bill (held separately) tip, and then just hike up the driveway and through the bush. She would say nothing.
Probably 75, built like a runner, and always wore torn up jeans and a long sleeve shirt no matter the weather. It was a rite of passage among drivers to deliver to her. You never explained it first, just handed them the stuff and the address. They always came back confused.
I worked as a waitress in a café. For a long time, a well-off man was courting me. Then one day, I ended up in a tough financial spot. I reached out to him for help, and he said, “Let’s meet at my place.”
Trembling, I headed over to him, and he met me at the door, smiled, kissed me on the cheek, and silently handed me an envelope full of money before closing the door.
- I work as a salesperson, and I’m constantly amazed by people who come in the morning in a bad mood and act rudely. I understand that the customer is always right, but I don’t accept rude behavior.
One lady asked me, “Where’s your sales culture?” And I responded, “And where’s your customer culture?” She immediately squealed, asking for another specialist.
I don’t understand what these people expect in response to rudeness. Why come in with your bad mood and spoil it for others?
- The Tuesday Ladies. Usually two, sometimes a four-top. They show up noon on the dot. Tuna salad sandwich with fruit for the hat lady. Salad with grilled chicken and the island dressing on the side, no cucumber please, for the nail polish lady.
They sat until 2 p.m. every time, sucking down enormous amounts of iced tea. They would pay in dollars and coins and always say, “That’s the exact amount. You can count it.” And the tip was always a $1 bill left underneath the hat lady’s tea glass.
- I’ve been working as a sales associate in a pet store for 3 years. Some customers really know how to test your patience.
I especially love this type, “Miss, I need luxury booties for my royal-blooded dog! She weighs about 11 pounds, her fur is silky, her paw is about the size of my husband’s pinky! I can’t bring her here, don’t you understand she has royal blood?”
And you stand there thinking that the customer is always right.
There is truly never a dull moment in the service industry. Behind every counter is an unexpected story, and some just make you want to shake the hands of the caring employees and respectful customers looking out for each other.
If these wild and wholesome customer service encounters made you smile, here are a few more stories from the world of retail:
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Comments
My husband in a manager for a major US discount chain--there are stores literally 5 miles on either side of him along the same road (so you can probably figure out which one I'm talking about.) Almost every morning, someone rushes in to use the public restroom as soon as he opens the doors. Since in theory you shouldn't have to travel more than three miles from any direction to get to his store, he wonders why so many people need to immediately have to use the restroom first thing in the morning. He likes to joke that most of his customers must not have indoor plumbing.