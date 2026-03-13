20 Customer Service Moments That Proved a Little Heart Goes a Long Way

My husband in a manager for a major US discount chain--there are stores literally 5 miles on either side of him along the same road (so you can probably figure out which one I'm talking about.) Almost every morning, someone rushes in to use the public restroom as soon as he opens the doors. Since in theory you shouldn't have to travel more than three miles from any direction to get to his store, he wonders why so many people need to immediately have to use the restroom first thing in the morning. He likes to joke that most of his customers must not have indoor plumbing.