Yeah! This is a feet of a model. Also a filter photo. Please; you only have these feet- if you never had to walk to do your food shopping, your laundry-walked on the city, that you leave in with uneven side walk, walk to work. Ect...😅
10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons Everywhere This Summer 2026
With June kicking off summer 2026, nail salons everywhere are seeing the same thing: clients walking in with screenshots of the freshest summer 2026 pedicure trends and walking out with toes that look straight off a Pinterest board. This season’s biggest looks blend glossy gel manicure, modern nail art, and wearable nail polish shades that flatter every skin tone.
Here are the 10 pedicure trends dominating salon bookings right now — from mirror-shine chrome to juicy jelly color — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.
Glazed Donut Pearl
A milky base topped with pearl chrome powder creates a soft, lit-from-within shimmer — glossy, never glittery. It reads as a neutral that goes with everything, and because the base is sheer, grow-out stays nearly invisible for weeks.
How to get this look:
- Apply two thin coats of milky white or sheer nude gel and cure each layer.
- Buff the pearl chrome powder over the tacky layer with a sponge tip.
- Seal with a no-wipe gel top coat to lock in the mirror glow.
Sorbet Peach
Sorbet peach is the sweetest shade of summer 2026 — a soft, sun-warmed blend of orange and pink that looks like dessert on your toes. Nail experts are calling this season’s palette “edible and sun-kissed,” and peach sits right at the center of it: juicier than nude, gentler than coral, and warm enough to make any tan look deeper. It glows against every skin tone, which is exactly why salons keep restocking it.
Butter Yellow
I don't like yellow it is not a good color on me but amazing nail color on you
If one color owns summer 2026, it’s butter yellow. This creamy pastel brightens the feet without shouting — far easier to wear than neon yellow, especially fresh against tanned skin and gold jewelry.
Aura Glow
It's giving other worldly. Makes me feel weird. Maybe a different color? Idk...
Aura nails are everywhere this summer: a soft halo of peachy pink, lilac, or sky blue that fades toward the edges like a tiny airbrushed sunset. The gradient adds dimension with zero precise linework, making it the easiest “nail art” pedicure to pull off.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer nude or milky base.
- Sponge a dot of color onto the center of each nail, dabbing outward to blur the edges.
- Top with a glossy or chrome coat to melt the gradient into a seamless aura.
Juicy Jelly Toes
Jelly nails are the defining finish of summer 2026 — and they’re quietly replacing the classic opaque red on toes.
Instead of a solid, heavy coat of color, translucent watermelon, cherry, or tangerine gel creates a glassy, see-through wash — all the fun of a bold shade with none of the heaviness, and chips barely show because the tint is sheer.
Velvet Cat-Eye
The magnetic cat-eye finish has jumped from fingertips to toes: a magnet pulls shimmer inside the gel into a glowing band that shifts as you move — like velvet under glass. Emerald, sapphire, and chocolate brown are this summer’s favorites.
How to get this look:
- Apply a dark gel base — deep green, navy, or brown shows the effect best.
- Paint one coat of magnetic cat-eye gel and hold the magnet above the nail until the light band appears, then cure immediately.
- Seal with a glossy top coat.
Micro French Pedicure
The 2026 French pedicure swaps the thick white tip for an ultra-thin line over a sheer nude base. It’s the most-booked “clean girl” look of the season — toenails that look naturally perfect, flatter every nail shape, and grow out gracefully.
How to get this look:
- Start with a sheer pink or milky nude base.
- Draw a hairline tip with a striping brush — thinner than you think you need.
- Finish with a high-gloss top coat to blend the tip into the base.
Pistachio Green
Pistachio is the green winning summer 2026 — fresher than sage, softer than mint. It reads as a “new neutral,” pairing with linen and earth tones like a nude would, but with far more personality.
Latte Toes
Warm browns are having a major moment, and creamy caramel and toffee shades are the most wearable form. Latte tones are the thinking woman’s nude — they deepen a tan and work from beach days to dinner reservations.
Sea-glass Blue
Baby blue dominated summer pedicures for the past few seasons, but this year the spotlight shifts to a different hue: sea-glass blue, a soft aqua with a cool green undertone, like beach glass washed smooth by the waves.
It keeps everything people loved about baby blue — calm, fresh, sky-clean — but feels new again, flattering fair and deep skin tones alike and pairing perfectly with whites, denim, and silver sandals.
Which of these summer 2026 pedicure trends is calling your name — the glossy glazed donut, the juicy jelly, or a timeless latte nude? Share your favorite, and check out more pedicure inspiration before your next salon appointment!