10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons Everywhere This Summer 2026

With June kicking off summer 2026, nail salons everywhere are seeing the same thing: clients walking in with screenshots of the freshest summer 2026 pedicure trends and walking out with toes that look straight off a Pinterest board. This season’s biggest looks blend glossy gel manicure, modern nail art, and wearable nail polish shades that flatter every skin tone.

Here are the 10 pedicure trends dominating salon bookings right now — from mirror-shine chrome to juicy jelly color — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.