10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Spring and Summer 2026
With spring in full bloom and summer 2026 just around the corner, it’s the ideal time to refresh your look with a stylish pedicure. As we transition into the warmer months, vibrant and chic pedicure trends are taking over. In this article, we explore 10 sleek and fun pedicure ideas that are perfect for both spring and summer. Whether you’re gearing up for beach days or just want to rock a fresh, stylish look, these trends have something for every occasion!
Navy blue
Navy blue is a classic and versatile color, offering a sophisticated alternative to black. Its deep tones add elegance and depth, making it suitable for both formal and casual settings. This tone is a popular choice for pedicures, providing a bold yet refined finish that complements various outfits. Whether for business, evening wear, or casual looks, navy blue remains a timeless and stylish option.
Floral Patterns
Floral pedicures are becoming a popular trend, featuring small daisies, pastel petals, and whimsical buds on each toe, creating a garden-inspired look. This style combines a soft, romantic aesthetic with a playful touch, making it a great choice for those seeking a feminine and nature-driven pedicure.
These pedicures can be customized to match various color schemes and are a perfect way to add a seasonal, refreshing element to your feet.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sky-blue base coat on your toenails and let it dry completely.
- Use a fine nail art brush to paint white daisy petals at the tips of your nails.
- Dot a small yellow center in the middle of each daisy using a dotting tool or toothpick.
- Finish with a top coat for a glossy, protective layer.
Sheer White
This year, the trend is shifting from classic white nails to sheer translucent white. This softer, more natural look allows the nail’s natural texture to show through while still providing a polished finish.
Translucent white nails offer a chic, minimalist vibe that complements any outfit and occasion, reflecting a move towards elegance and modernity. It’s a refined take on traditional white nails, making it perfect for both everyday wear and special events.
Colourmaxxing
Why are the feet different? It's honestly giving me OCD overload those two green nails next to each other 🙈🙈🙈🙈
Colourmaxxing offers a stylish, modern alternative to the outdated “Skittle look.” Pairing two complementary colors, like vibrant lawn green and electric blue, creates a refined, artsy contrast that’s perfect for a grown-up summer vibe.
This trend lets you embrace bold colors in a balanced, sophisticated way, adding energy and a fresh twist to your wardrobe or pedicure. Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their spring and summer style with a chic, playful touch.
Polka Dots
The polka dot trend is making waves this year, and it’s all about embracing playful mismatched colors for a fun and unique look. This style works perfectly for those who want to add a touch of personality to their pedicure, making it ideal for casual outings, summer events, or anyone looking to express their creative side. Whether you mix contrasting colors or stick to a more monochrome palette, the polka dot trend allows for endless customization and creative freedom.
How to get the look:
- Start with a base coat and paint your nails with a solid white or black color.
- Use a dotting tool or toothpick for precise dot placement.
- Space dots evenly, starting with a center dot and working outward.
- Let the first color dry before adding the opposite color to avoid smudging.
Lavender
Lavender is 2026’s ideal color for a calming, dreamy pedicure, combining delicate purple shades with a cool, tranquil vibe. Its soft pastel hue provides a fresh, airy feel, offering elegance without overwhelming boldness.
Perfect for achieving a relaxed, feminine look, lavender complements linens, silvers, and other soft, muted summer hues effortlessly. Subtle yet stylish, this gentle lavender shade makes a quietly sophisticated statement.
At the end of the day..Who cares, its your nails and toes, you like what you like. No opinions needed. Your Welcome 😎
Glossy Zebra
Zebra print pedicures are making a bold statement in 2026, becoming one of the trendiest nail designs this year. This eye-catching pattern combines the timeless appeal of black and white stripes with a modern twist, offering a chic and edgy look.
How to get the look:
- Start with clean, trimmed nails and a smooth base. Apply a clear base coat to protect your nails.
- Choose a neutral shade, like white or nude, as your base color. Apply two coats for a clean, solid foundation.
- Use a thin nail art brush or a striping tool to paint black (or any contrasting color) stripes across the nails. Vary the thickness and angles of the lines for a natural, wild zebra look.
- Finish the look with a high-gloss top coat to lock in your design and ensure durability, leaving your zebra print pedicure shiny and long-lasting.
Bubblegum glow
Bubblegum pink is a playful, vibrant color that adds a fun, youthful touch to any look. This bright, cheerful shade is perfect for those looking to make a bold statement, whether in fashion or on a pedicure.
Bubblegum pink is often associated with a sense of lightheartedness and energy, making it ideal for casual outfits, summer events, or adding a pop of color to a more neutral ensemble. Its versatile and lively hue brings a touch of whimsy and excitement, making it a popular choice for those embracing a fun, confident style.
Neon Green
Neon green is making a major comeback this season, quickly becoming one of the hottest color trends in the beauty world. Its vibrant, eye-catching hue adds an energetic and bold pop to any look, making it perfect for the warmer months.
Whether it’s on your nails, outfits, or accessories, neon green exudes a fresh, playful vibe that stands out. Fashion experts and influencers are embracing this striking color, pairing it with everything from casual streetwear to glamorous evening looks. With its bright and lively nature, neon green is definitely a must-try this season for those looking to make a statement.
Dark Cherry Red
Deep cherry red is quickly becoming the new must-have pedicure color, replacing the popular bright red. Its rich, cherry-inspired tones and sophisticated, moody vibe bring a sense of depth and modern elegance.
This trend signals a shift toward bold, dramatic shades with a timeless appeal. Perfect for any occasion, deep red seamlessly transitions from daytime chic to evening glamour, offering versatility and a refined, elevated look.
Which pedicure look is your favorite from this list?
Do you have a go-to classic pedicure color or design that you always love? Share your top choice and discover the latest trends!