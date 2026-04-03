10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Spring and Summer 2026

This year, the trend is shifting from classic white nails to sheer translucent white. This softer, more natural look allows the nail’s natural texture to show through while still providing a polished finish.

Translucent white nails offer a chic, minimalist vibe that complements any outfit and occasion, reflecting a move towards elegance and modernity. It’s a refined take on traditional white nails, making it perfect for both everyday wear and special events.