8 Pedicure Colors That Are Dominating This Summer Season
Looking to refresh your pedicure game for summer 2025? This season is all about bold shades, soft pastels, and unexpected twists that instantly make your toes stand out. Whether you’re heading to the beach, slipping on sandals, or just love a good nail moment, we’ve rounded up the top trending colors that are making waves. From soft and dreamy to bright and playful, these shades are perfect for turning heads all season long.
Candy Pink
Barbie pink brings unapologetic fun and bold femininity to summer pedicures, making a loud and playful statement. This vibrant, candy-toned shade taps into Y2K nostalgia and pop culture glam, perfect for those who love a touch of drama. It pairs effortlessly with glossy finishes and bright summer looks, turning toes into a standout accessory. Confident and eye-catching, it’s a color that refuses to be subtle.
Ballet Pink
Ballet pink offers a delicate, graceful touch to pedicures with its soft blush hue and barely-there elegance. Inspired by satin pointe shoes and tulle skirts, this shade is perfect for a clean, polished look that feels timeless and feminine. It’s ideal for minimalists who want just a hint of color, pairing beautifully with neutrals, florals, and gold accents. Subtle yet refined, ballet pink is effortlessly chic.
Glossy Black
Glossy black offers a sleek, high-impact look that stands out against lighter summer tones. Its mirror-like finish adds sophistication and edge, making it a go-to for minimalist or monochrome styles. Popular among fashion insiders, it’s a bold choice that feels both timeless and distinctly current.
Milk White
Milky white pedicures offer a softer twist on the classic crisp white, bringing a creamy, semi-sheer finish that feels modern and elegant. Unlike stark white, this shade has a subtle warmth that flatters all skin tones and adds a gentle glow to the toes. It’s a perfect balance between minimalism and sophistication, pairing effortlessly with both casual and dressy summer looks.
Deep Dark Red
Deep dark red is taking over as the new go-to, replacing the once-dominant bright red pedicure. With its rich, cherry-like tones and moody elegance, it adds a sense of depth and refinement that feels more elevated and contemporary. This shift reflects a move toward bolder, more dramatic shades that still maintain classic appeal. It’s a versatile color that works beautifully from daytime sophistication to evening glamour.
Calming Lavender
Lavender brings a soothing, dreamy quality to pedicures, blending soft purple tones with a hint of cool serenity. Its pastel finish adds a light, airy touch that feels fresh without being loud. This shade is perfect for creating a relaxed, feminine look that pairs beautifully with linens, silvers, and other muted summer tones. Elegant and easygoing, calm lavender is a quiet statement of style.
Baby Blue
Baby blue brings a soft, airy feel to pedicures, perfect for a light and playful summer aesthetic. Its pastel tone offers a subtle pop of color that feels clean and refreshing without being overpowering. Often associated with calm and clarity, baby blue complements both casual and polished outfits, making it a versatile favorite for warm-weather days.
Choco Brown
Chocolate brown brings a warm, earthy richness to pedicures, offering a sophisticated alternative to traditional summer shades. Its deep, velvety tone adds understated elegance and pairs beautifully with gold jewelry, neutrals, and sun-kissed skin. This color feels grounded yet luxurious, making it a favorite for those who prefer a more refined and unexpected summer look.
Still craving more pedicure inspo? Explore even more shades making a splash this season.