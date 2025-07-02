8 Summer Pedicures That Are Too Cute to Miss
Summer 2025 is here, and it’s bringing a bold new wave of beauty vibes straight to your toes. This season’s pedicure looks are all over social media, racking up likes, saves, and serious attention. Think eye-catching colors, elevated minimalism, and photo-ready finishes perfect for pool days and rooftop hangs. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or just love a feel-good refresh, these trending styles are your go-to for looking effortlessly cool.
Pink zebra
Zebra pink pedicures are trending this summer as a stylish twist on the classic pink look. By mixing white stripes with vibrant or muted pinks, this cute design adds contrast and character to your toes. Ideal for vacations, festivals, or just fun everyday wear, zebra accents offer a modern way to personalize your nail game while staying seasonal and chic.
Cobalt blue
This rich tone offers a bold alternative to traditional reds or pinks, combining high color payoff with a sleek, polished finish. It’s a popular choice for minimalist nail styles, requiring no art or accents to stand out.
The shade’s cool undertone complements silver accessories and sharpens the look of open-toe heels or slides.
Bright mandarin
A bright mandarin pedicure offers high visibility with minimal effort—ideal for open-toe days or quick polish changes. The orange tone resists dulling between touch-ups, and contrasts well with denim, white, and earthy tones.
For gel or regular polish, it’s a practical pick that blends boldness with versatility, especially if you’re packing light or skipping frequent salon visits.
Dreamy lavender
This cool-toned purple helps neutralize yellow undertones in nails, creating a cleaner look that lasts longer between appointments. It pairs well with silver jewelry, muted tones, and soft textures like linen or suede. For those avoiding bright shades, lavender offers a refreshing middle ground that still feels intentional and styled.
Black cherry
Black cherry red strikes a balance between classic and bold, offering a vivid hue that flatters all skin tones. The slightly cool undertone makes it versatile—bright enough for summer but polished enough for formal occasions.
It pairs well with gold jewelry, darker sandals, or retro-inspired looks, and tends to hold its vibrancy longer than warmer reds.
Timeless French
The French pedicure remains a classic, valued for its clean lines and timeless appeal. Its neutral palette makes it versatile across seasons and outfits, from casual sandals to formal heels.
It’s also low-maintenance—regrowth is less noticeable, making it ideal for those who prefer longer intervals between touch-ups.
Flower power
Floral nail art adds visual interest without overwhelming your pedicure, making it ideal for subtle customization. Designs like micro-daisies or abstract petals work well over sheer bases or soft pastels, and can be adapted for gel or regular polish.
Placement matters—accenting one or two toes keeps it balanced and wearable. It’s a creative option for special occasions, vacations, or when you want something more detailed without committing to bold colors.
Pale pink ombré
This gradient effect, that blends seamlessly from natural nail tones to soft blush, creates a polished look with added dimension.
The subtle fade works well for both short and long nails, and masks chips better than solid colors. It’s a salon favorite for those wanting something more elevated than a basic nude, yet still understated.
