9 Manicure Trends That Are Dominating This Summer 2025
Summer 2025 is calling, and your nails are ready to shine. Explore a vibrant mix of breezy, on-trend manicure ideas that capture the spirit of the season. From bold brights to dreamy pastels, and from minimal accents to playful nail art, this collection is all about effortless fun. Whether you’re heading to the beach or getting brunch with friends, there’s a summer nail look to match your mood.
Jelly pink
This season, pink takes a playful turn with the rise of jelly finishes replacing traditional shades. Think translucent, syrupy layers that give your nails a glassy, Jell-O-inspired glow. The look is fresh, youthful, and perfect for warm weather—like candy on your fingertips. It’s sheer, but never shy.
Citrus yellow
Bright, zesty, and impossible to ignore—citrus yellow nails are squeezing their way into the spotlight this warm-weather season. This bold hue channels sunshine and lemon sorbet, adding an energizing pop to any look. Whether worn glossy or matte, it’s the perfect pick for toes in the sand or fingers wrapped around an iced drink. Summer’s most refreshing shade has arrived.
Cool stripes
Ditch the soft ombré.
This season’s nail art is going linear. Stripes are stepping in as the bold alternative to gradient effects, pairing two contrasting or complementary shades for a crisp, modern look. Whether sheer or opaque, the striped design adds structure and style to summer nails. It’s minimal, striking, and totally fresh.
Milky nails
Milky nails are the reigning manicure mood for the sunny season, offering a clean, luminous look that feels effortlessly elegant. The soft, sheer white base gives your nails a subtle glow—perfect for enhancing sun-kissed skin. This trend plays with transparency and light, capturing that barely-there polish that still looks polished. It’s the ultimate understated chic for beach days and warm evenings alike.
Aura nails
Aura nails are making waves with their hypnotic, airbrushed color blends that feel both mystical and modern. Instead of sharp lines or defined patterns, this trend layers soft, radiant tones that blur into each other like an energy field. The result is a subtle yet striking manicure that feels ethereal and effortlessly cool. Ideal for those who love a touch of the surreal.
Pistachio
Pistachio green is quietly taking the spotlight this season—a serene, softly saturated hue that whispers sophistication. Striking a perfect balance between playful and polished, it offers just enough color to turn heads without overwhelming. This gentle green brings a modern twist to pared-back manicures, infusing them with a hint of nature-inspired freshness.
Colorful polka dots
Playful and punchy, colorful polka dots are popping up as the go-to nail design for sunny days ahead. Instead of a single statement shade, this trend mixes tiny bursts of bold color on a neutral or sheer base. It’s a cheerful, retro-inspired look that’s equal parts fun and fashion-forward. Perfect for those who want their nails to smile back.
Dreamy lilac
Soft lilac is taking over as the unexpected favorite for warm-weather manicures. This delicate pastel walks the line between playful and polished, offering a subtle wash of color that feels effortlessly chic. Cooler than pink but gentler than lavender, it’s the go-to shade for a dreamy, refined summer look. Think floral, airy, and quietly confident.
Matte & vibrant
Neons and eye-popping colors are still shining bright—but this time, without the shine.
Instead of the usual glossy finish, this summer’s update pairs bold, high-voltage colors with a velvety matte touch. The result? A striking yet sophisticated look that tones down the intensity while keeping the energy. It’s a fresh way to wear vivid shades without the glare.
