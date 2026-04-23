10 Bosses Who Prove Kindness and Empathy Are Essential for Strong Leadership

In 2001 my home flooded. 22" of nasty water, that sat inside my house for 36 hours. Hugh weather event that affected alot of people. Lost my car, furniture, appliances, books, just about everything . My boss knew about the flood. I had to start emptying the house, so I could start repairs. Sleep deprived, running on adrenaline I forgot to follow work procedure and call in. Just pure chaos. 4th day of emptying furniture I remembered I hadn't called. My boss laughed, told me she knew I was stressed and to handle putting my life in order. It took a week and I went back to work. Found out 7 others, besides me lost everything. My boss told the 8 of us, rather than make a donation to a non profit that was helping everyone, she was paying us our regular pay, plus a bonus week and we did not lose any vacation, sick or PTO days. That generosity gave all of us a leg up.