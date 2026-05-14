10 Kids That Teach Humanity Better Than Adults This Week (May 11-17 Edition)

Kids are so sweet, I picked my 5-year-old daughter up from the bus stop today and she asked where her sister (2 years old) was and I said she’s not feeling good so she stayed home with daddy.

We got home and she took her shoes off and used the bathroom and then grabbed a blanket and her tablet and laid on the couch next to the 2-year-old, covered both of them up, and put on the 2-year-old’s favorite show and cuddled her. It made my heart so happy.

And when the younger one was ready to go to bed the older one held her hand and walked to the bedroom with us and surprised me by putting her own pajamas on while I was changing the little one and went to bed too since they usually go to bed at the same time every other night.