10+ Pedicure Designs Nail Techs Say Everyone Will Be Asking for in Summer 2026

If you’re reaching for a silver metallic pedicure this summer, you might want to rethink the finish. While metallic silver polish with a shimmer or foil texture was once the go-to for anyone wanting a statement toe, summer 2026 has moved decisively past it. The upgrade?

True chrome: the mirror-reflective, liquid-metal finish that catches and bends light so dramatically it almost looks wet. Standard metallic silver now reads as flat and one-dimensional next to chrome’s flawless reflective surface, and nail techs say clients who’ve tried the chrome version rarely go back.