10+ Pedicure Designs Nail Techs Say Everyone Will Be Asking for in Summer 2026
Summer 2026 pedicures are moving in a very welcome direction: clean, pretty, wearable, and easy enough to recreate at home. Instead of complicated nail art that requires salon-level tools, the biggest looks are built around glossy finishes, soft pastels, sheer “your nails but better” shades, and tiny details that make toes look polished without feeling overdone.
If your go-to summer pedicure has always been a classic red, this is the season to branch out. Red is still a timeless choice, but it’s been the default for so long that it can start to feel like you’re on autopilot.
1. Milky White Pedicure
Milky white is the grown-up version of a bright white pedicure. It looks clean, expensive, and summery without being stark. Glam notes that cloudy whites, creams, blush pinks, pistachio, and sky blue are all having a moment for summer 2026 pedicures.
- To do it at home, apply a ridge-filling base coat, then two thin coats of sheer white or milky ivory polish. Finish with a glossy top coat. Keep the nail shape short and softly squared so the look feels neat rather than bridal.
2. Coral Cream Toes
Coral is one of those shades that flatters nearly everyone. It sits between pink, orange, and red, so it feels warm and cheerful but still polished. Glam highlights coral and tomato red as standout summer 2026 pedicure colors, especially for anyone who wants a bolder look that is not too loud.
- For an at-home version, skip nail art altogether. Use two coats of creamy coral and clean the edges with a small brush dipped in remover. The simplicity is what makes it look chic.
3. Butter Yellow French Tips
Butter yellow is one of the most wearable trend colors for summer 2026. Nail artist Ashleigh Bamber told Who What Wear that butter yellow and polka dots are especially big this season, while coral, orange, and ombré remain reliable summer favorites.
- For toes, the easiest version is a micro French. Paint a sheer nude or pale pink base, then swipe a thin line of butter yellow across the big toenail only. Leave the smaller toes solid nude or yellow.
4. Pistachio Pedicure
Pistachio is soft, fresh, and unexpected, making it a great alternative to mint or sage. Allure lists pistachio among the key summer 2026 pedicure shades, alongside creamy vanilla and cherry red.
- At home, keep it simple with full-color polish on every toe. If you want a small design, add one white dot or a tiny gold sticker to each big toe.
5. Soft Sky Blue
Sky blue is fresh, flattering, and less expected than pink. Glam includes sky blue among the light pedicure colors trending through summer 2026.
- This shade works best as a simple solid pedicure. For a subtle design, add a single white dot at the base of each big toe or paint one thin white stripe across the tip.
6. Soft Lavender Daisy Accent
Soft lavender is romantic, feminine, and more unexpected than pink. Lavender needs enough pigment on toes so it does not disappear on the smaller nail surface.
- For an easy design, paint all toes lavender, then add one tiny white daisy on each big toe. Make five white dots in a circle and add a yellow dot in the center. Do not add flowers to every nail. One daisy per foot looks cleaner and more age-inclusive.
7. Blueberry Milk Toes
Blueberry milk is a soft lavender-blue pedicure with a milky finish. The look is photogenic and slightly translucent, with more depth than a flat pastel blue.
- For women who want something trendy but not loud, this is a perfect vacation color. It feels cooler and more modern than baby pink but still delicate. Use three very thin coats instead of two thick coats. That gives the soft “milky” effect without streaks.
8. Sage Green Minimal Pedicure
Sage is the more grown-up version of mint. Sage green is as earthy, muted, and especially chic with linen, woven sandals, and warm skin undertones.
- For summer, keep it simple: sage polish on every toe with a glossy top coat. It feels modern without being attention-seeking. Add a thin gold nail sticker across the big toe if you want a dressier version.
9. Mint Green
Mint green is one of those colors that feels fresh without looking too trendy. On toes, it has a clean, cool effect that works beautifully with white sandals, gold jewelry, denim, linen, and summer dresses.
- For the most flattering at-home version, choose a mint polish with enough opacity to cover in two coats. It should look soft and creamy, not so pale that it reads unfinished. Wear it as a solid glossy pedicure, or add one tiny white dot near the cuticle of each big toe for a simple design that still feels grown-up. Finish with a high-shine top coat to give the color that smooth, almost candy-like look.
10. Mixed Berry
Not everyone wants a soft pastel pedicure for summer. Mixed berry is the deeper option for anyone who prefers richness over sweetness: a glossy purple-pink shade that sits somewhere between raspberry and plum.
- For an at-home version, skip the nail art and let the color do the work: apply a base coat, two thin coats of mixed berry polish, and a high-gloss top coat for that smooth, lacquered finish.
11. Chrome
If you’re reaching for a silver metallic pedicure this summer, you might want to rethink the finish. While metallic silver polish with a shimmer or foil texture was once the go-to for anyone wanting a statement toe, summer 2026 has moved decisively past it. The upgrade?
True chrome: the mirror-reflective, liquid-metal finish that catches and bends light so dramatically it almost looks wet. Standard metallic silver now reads as flat and one-dimensional next to chrome’s flawless reflective surface, and nail techs say clients who’ve tried the chrome version rarely go back.
Better still, chrome has evolved beyond plain silver this season: pastel chromes, think lavender, peach and icy blue are dominating salon bookings, combining that same hypnotic mirror effect with softer, more wearable color. The result is a pedicure that looks lit from within, shifts tone with every movement, and feels completely current without trying too hard.