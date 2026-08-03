Florida Construction Worker Finds $30,000 in a Bathroom, Tracks Owner and Unknowingly Saves His Sister’s Life

The man who lost the fanny pack didn’t realize it was missing until he was an entire county away, near Broward County, heading south. The moment he checked and came up empty, his world stopped. “I was like, ’Oh my God, my freaking money’s gone. I’m out of all this bread. I don’t know what I’m going to do,’” he said.

He drove back to the Wawa. But the bag was gone. He called the Riviera Beach Police Department and reported it missing. Officers opened an investigation and began reviewing surveillance footage from inside the store. The footage showed Salazar walking out of the restroom with the fanny pack and then immediately searching the store and parking lot for its owner, police spokesman Mike Jachles confirmed.