Florida Construction Worker Finds $30,000 in a Bathroom, Tracks Owner and Unknowingly Saves His Sister’s Life
There are people who do the right thing when the world is watching. And there are people who do the right thing because they simply cannot do otherwise. In an empty bathroom in Florida, a construction worker found $30,000 and decided to find the rightful owner.
On May 3, 2026, Luis Salazar, a construction worker, stopped at a Wawa convenience store in Riviera Beach, Florida. When he went to use the bathroom, he noticed a black fanny pack on the safety railing inside. He figured it belonged to the person who had been in the bathroom just before him and immediately went looking. The owner was gone.
Salazar, 58, opened the pack hoping to find an ID or some clues to locate the owner. But instead he found cash. A total of $30,023. “My body was just numb, just seeing all this money that belonged to somebody else,” he shared.
He searched the entire Wawa: the aisles, the parking lot, the gas pumps around it. No luck. He had no name, no phone number, no way to reach him. Just the certainty that somewhere out there, someone was missing a life-changing amount of money. He spent the next several days trying to find that person himself.
“So I saw it, and I grabbed it, and I tried to locate the person that was there,” Salazar said. He revealed that he didn’t trust anyone else enough to help him out with the cash, so he continued the search on his own.
The man who lost the fanny pack didn’t realize it was missing until he was an entire county away, near Broward County, heading south. The moment he checked and came up empty, his world stopped. “I was like, ’Oh my God, my freaking money’s gone. I’m out of all this bread. I don’t know what I’m going to do,’” he said.
He drove back to the Wawa. But the bag was gone. He called the Riviera Beach Police Department and reported it missing. Officers opened an investigation and began reviewing surveillance footage from inside the store. The footage showed Salazar walking out of the restroom with the fanny pack and then immediately searching the store and parking lot for its owner, police spokesman Mike Jachles confirmed.
The 24-year-old man, who asked not to be identified, spent months carefully building that large sum of money. He sold his entire childhood Pokémon card collection to raise the money needed to pay for his younger sister’s medical procedure. He was on his way to help her when he walked into that bathroom and walked out without everything he had worked for.
On May 7, the police called Luis and asked him to come to the station. When the two men met face to face, Salazar handed back the fanny pack with all the money inside. “So, I give him his bag. ’This is yours.’ And he was crying. And he hugged me,” Salazar said.
Body camera footage captured the moment the owner opened the pack and counted the bills one by one. Thirty thousand and twenty-three dollars. All of it. “I was just thankful to get my money back, to be completely honest,” the owner said. “I was pretty astonished that anybody would have done that.”
He gave all of it to his sister a few days later. She got her procedure.
Salazar didn’t stay for the thank-yous. The owner offered to take him out to dinner. He said no. “I just did the right thing. I don’t need to be put on a pedestal,” he said.
When pressed, he kept coming back to the same simple place. “$30,000 is great, but it’s not mine to keep. I like to earn my money. It’s not my money to take. I was not raised that way.”
“If something doesn’t belong to you, you didn’t earn it. Give it back. Be kind,” Salazar added.
The owner added, “I guess maybe there’s just more good people in the world than most people think. You never know who you’ll run into, and Luis is just one of those good people.”