10 Moments of Wisdom That Teach Us Why Resilient Hearts Still Choose Kindness in Solitude and Kinship

Not sure if this is the right place but I need to tell someone who’ll actually get it. I’ve had my granddaughter Nina since she was 3, lost both her parents in a car accident and it’s just been me and her since. Plus she’s got alopecia so she’s never had a single strand of hair in her whole little life.

Yesterday, after months of treatment, the clinic called and said, “Please come in immediately,” no explanation. I swear my legs actually went weak walking to the car cause my brain went straight to the worst case.

I got there and she was holding the doctor’s hand looking scared, my heart was in my throat. And then the doctor just gave me that kind, wholesome smile and turned her head and there was this tiny fuzz of hair starting at the back of her skull.

Barely anything, you’d miss it if you weren’t looking, but after years of nothing it might as well have been a miracle to us. She looked up at me all teary asking if she could have pigtails someday and I just held her and said, “Maybe, but you’ve always been beautiful regardless.”

We stopped for cupcakes after to celebrate and some kid at the next table was staring at Nina’s hat. And without even thinking about it she just took the hat off and smiled at her, said something like she didn’t need to hide today so maybe the other kid needed the smile more.

I’ve spent years trying to protect this kid from a world that stares, and here she is at six years old already understanding something about generosity I’m not sure I fully grasped at forty. Anyway, I don’t really have a point, just needed to put it somewhere that wasn’t just my own head at 2am.