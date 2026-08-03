12 Pedicure Trends That Are Taking Over Late Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs
Nail technicians are seeing clear patterns in salon appointments this summer, and July 2026 is shaping up to be all about polished, understated style. From glossy gel finishes and soft ombré French tips to modern nail art and fresh takes on classic pedicures, clients are choosing looks that feel timeless yet elevated. According to nail experts, these are the 12 pedicure trends everyone is requesting in salons right now.
French Pedicure
The French pedicure has had a full reinvention for summer 2026 and nail techs say it’s their single most-requested look right now. Forget the thick, stark white tip of years past, it’s outdated. Today’s version uses a sheer, barely-there base with an ultra-thin tip in soft white, ivory, or even nude-pink, applied with the kind of precision that only a skilled nail technician can deliver.
The result is cleaner, more wearable, and, according to nail artist Milly Mason, who named it her number one summer look, “super chic and goes with everything.” Whether you go classic gel or opt for a French ombre fade, this is the pedicure that never actually left, just got better.
How to get the look: Ask for a sheer nude or pink gel base with an ultra-thin white or ivory French tip. For an even softer finish, request a French ombré.
Cobalt Blue
Cobalt blue is making a confident comeback for July 2026, bringing a bold splash of color to pedicures without feeling overdone. Nail artists say the rich, saturated shade stands out beautifully against tanned skin while adding a sophisticated edge that classic navy or pastel blues can’t quite achieve. It’s a vibrant statement color that feels equally at home on beach vacations, city weekends, and summer evenings.
Finished with a glossy gel top coat, cobalt blue delivers a sleek, high-impact look that instantly draws attention. It’s a favorite among clients who want a pedicure that feels modern, confident, and full of personality.
How to get the look: Choose a rich cobalt blue gel polish with a high-gloss top coat. Keep the nails a single solid color for maximum impact.
Tomato Red Nails
Red is back on toes this summer but nail techs are steering clients away from the standard fire-engine shade, which is boring, toward something with more depth and personality. Tomato red is the specific shade nail artists are most confidently recommending right now: vibrant without being overpowering, and flattering on every skin tone.
As nail artist Sofiia Mazur told Allure, red “feels juicy and slightly moody,” which is exactly the energy summer 2026 is calling for. Applied in a clean single coat of gel polish with immaculate cuticle work, this is the pedicure that makes sandals look intentional.
How to get the look: Opt for a vibrant tomato-red gel polish with a glossy finish. Clean cuticle work and even coverage make this shade stand out.
Lavender Chrome
Chrome pastels are having their biggest moment yet in summer 2026 and lavender is leading the pack. Nail techs describe it as one of their most-photographed finishes of the season: a soft purple base finished with a reflective chrome powder that catches the natural light in a way that makes toes look lit from within.
The technique layers the viral glazed nail effect with a cool pastel tone, and the result is a pedicure that feels genuinely modern without reading as hard or futuristic. Specialists confirm it works best as a gel manicure base topped with loose chrome powder (not standard foil) for that seamless, glass-like finish.
How to get the look: Start with a pastel lavender gel polish, then have your nail technician apply chrome powder over the cured color and seal it with a glossy top coat. If you’re doing you’re nails at home, cure the top coat for 30 seconds after lavender polish and apply chrome powder.
Pro tip: It’s better if you do them one by one as chome stick better on a hot surface!
Tangerine
Tangerine is one of the standout pedicure shades of summer 2026, bringing a vibrant yet wearable pop of color to warm-weather looks. Tangerine strikes the perfect balance between orange and coral, making it bright, flattering, and easy to wear. More playful than a classic red and softer than neon orange, it’s a fresh seasonal choice that complements sun-kissed skin and pairs beautifully with sandals.
How to get the look: Pick a bright tangerine shade with warm orange-coral undertones. A shiny gel finish will make the color appear even more vibrant. If you’re looking for a bit more fun, you can always go for neon as well!
According to Refinery29, Whether worn as a glossy nail polish or a high-shine gel pedicure, tangerine delivers an energetic, polished finish that feels just as fitting for beach vacations as it does for everyday summer style.
Creamy white
Clean, milky, and quietly sophisticated — creamy white is the pedicure nail techs are calling the most universally flattering of the season. Nail artist Lori Banks told Who What Wear that cloudy whites and creams look “elevated” and “clean” in a way standard white polish never quite achieves.
The key, according to salon pros, is application: ultra-thin layers of a sheer, slightly warm white formula built up slowly for a finish that looks polished but never overdone. This is the nail design that pairs with everything, photographs beautifully, and grows out in a way that doesn’t demand a weekly touch-up.
How to get the look: Choose a warm milky-white polish instead of stark white. Build the color with thin coats for a soft, elegant finish. Dependind on your bottle, you may need to apply multiple layers.
Coral Pedicure
Coral is the pedicure color that splits the difference between pink, red, and orange, and nail techs say it’s generating some of the most enthusiastic reactions at the polish wall this summer. The key distinction in 2026 is precision: the coral shades booking fastest are the considered ones — warm but not garish, tropical but not loud. Think a slightly muted, terracotta-kissed coral applied as a single clean coat of gel polish over perfectly prepped nails.
It’s the shade that looks extraordinary against bronzed skin and works whether you’re reaching for nail polish at home or sitting in the salon chair.
How to get the look: Ask for a muted coral shade that leans slightly terracotta rather than neon. A glossy gel top coat keeps it looking fresh longer.
Butter Yellow
Butter yellow continues to be one of summer 2026’s most requested pedicure shades, offering a softer alternative to bold citrus tones. Nail professionals say its creamy, pastel finish feels bright and cheerful without being overpowering, making it an easy choice for anyone who wants a subtle pop of color. The warm buttery hue pairs beautifully with sun-kissed skin and complements everything from neutral linen outfits to colorful vacation wardrobes.
Whether worn as a glossy polish or a long-lasting gel pedicure, butter yellow creates a fresh, polished look that’s playful, modern, and effortlessly chic throughout the season.
How to get the look: Go for a creamy pastel yellow with full, even coverage. A glossy finish gives the color a clean, polished appearance. If you don’t have this color at home, you can always use white to brighten the color!
Pistachio
Pistachio has moved from trend-adjacent to fully mainstream this summer. The pale, slightly creamy green has been building momentum since pistachio took over the fragrance and food world, and now it’s dominating pedicure bookings too. Nail artists describe it as the unexpected neutral: soft enough to read as understated, distinctive enough to generate comments.
Applied as a gel manicure or dip powder finish for extra longevity on toes, pistachio is the pedicure color that feels both seasonal and quietly original, the perfect choice for anyone who wants something fresher than nude but softer than bold.
How to get the look: Select a soft pistachio green with creamy undertones. Gel polish is ideal if you want the color to last throughout the season. Applying close to the cuticles help you use the color even longer!
Metalic Copper
Metallic copper is proving that warm, shimmering finishes are having a major moment in summer 2026. Nail technicians say its appeal comes from the way it catches the light while still feeling sophisticated and wearable. Unlike cooler metallics, copper’s rich bronze-orange tones enhance sun-kissed skin and add just the right amount of glow without looking overly flashy.
Applied as a gel pedicure with a reflective metallic finish, copper creates a luminous, multi-dimensional look that instantly elevates the nails. Nail artists say it’s a popular choice among clients looking for something eye-catching yet refined, offering a polished finish that feels both modern and effortlessly elegant throughout the season.
How to get the look: Choose a reflective metallic copper gel polish or chrome finish to enhance the multidimensional shine. If you don’t have this kind of polish, try mixing chrome powder with clear polish or top coat for similar results!
Merlot
Merlot is the boldest call on this list and nail techs are booking it fast for clients who want something genuinely striking this summer. Like espresso, the success of Merlot on summer toes comes down to finish and formulation: a semi-sheer gel formula that lets the natural nail show through slightly creates a smoky, rich depth rather than a flat, opaque block of color.
The result is a pedicure that reads sophisticated and slightly unexpected, the kind of nail design that stops people mid-conversation. Nail artists describe it as the dark shade that actually makes sense in the heat, especially against warm, sun-kissed skin.
How to get the look: Ask for a rich wine-red shade with a glossy or slightly translucent gel finish for added depth instead of a flat opaque color. Don’t hesitate to play with different colors to deepen your shade!
Black
Sheer black is the most directionally interesting dark pedicure trend arriving in salons this summer — and it’s a completely different proposition from the matte black of seasons past. Rather than a flat, opaque finish, nail techs are applying a translucent dark gel formula that allows the natural nail to show through, creating a smoky effect that shifts between dark and light depending on the angle.
It reads as sophisticated and slightly mysterious rather than stark or gothic and nail artists say it’s consistently the most talked-about pedicure in the room. This is the nail art choice for anyone who wants their toes to make a real statement in July 2026.
How to get the look: Skip solid black and choose a sheer black jelly gel polish. The translucent finish creates a softer, smoky effect that’s more modern.
Pro tip: Be very mindful of the amount you put on your first layer. Since black is very pigmented, it may take bit longer to fully cure. And if not, it could stay wet on your nail without you realizing and might lead to greens forming!
Whether it’d be timeless neutrals or bold statement shades, this season’s pedicure trends prove there’s something for every style. Which one would you try first? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to share this with the friend who’s always searching for their next nail appointment.