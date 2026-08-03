12 Pedicure Trends That Are Taking Over Late Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs

Cobalt blue is making a confident comeback for July 2026, bringing a bold splash of color to pedicures without feeling overdone. Nail artists say the rich, saturated shade stands out beautifully against tanned skin while adding a sophisticated edge that classic navy or pastel blues can’t quite achieve. It’s a vibrant statement color that feels equally at home on beach vacations, city weekends, and summer evenings.

Finished with a glossy gel top coat, cobalt blue delivers a sleek, high-impact look that instantly draws attention. It’s a favorite among clients who want a pedicure that feels modern, confident, and full of personality.



How to get the look: Choose a rich cobalt blue gel polish with a high-gloss top coat. Keep the nails a single solid color for maximum impact.