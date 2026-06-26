I was struggling at work the company ordered an arm rest didn't work, changed my desk round (on my day off) worse. Noticed new chairs after an absence 'mine' was being used by a team leader and in its place was a large chair which was previously used by someone with very bad mobility problems. Later claimed it had been bought specifically for me.
10 Workplace Moments That Teach Us Kindness and Compassion Are the Heart of Great Teams
People
06/26/2026
Most of us spend more time at work than anywhere else. So when real kindness shows up there, it hits differently. These are 10 true stories of people who looked out for a colleague when they didn’t have to, and the moments that proved good people are still everywhere if you know where to look.
- My mom had a health scare and I needed to be less available for about 10 days, not gone, just not at full capacity. I told my team lead what was going on and asked if we could adjust some timelines. I expected pushback because we were already behind.
My manager called a standup that afternoon and the team moved things around with no complaints. Assignments got reshuffled, a few people absorbed parts of my workload, deadlines shifted where they could. Nobody made it feel like a favor I’d owe back.
When I came back to full capacity, things were in better shape than when I’d left them. That team is why I stayed at that company for 3 more years.
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- I’d been dealing with wrist and shoulder pain for months and mentioned it once at a team lunch, not asking for anything, just venting.
My coworker David looked up my setup that afternoon, figured out what was causing the problem, ordered a monitor arm, a wrist rest, and a different keyboard on the company account, got it approved as a workplace accommodation request, and came in early to set it all up himself.
When I got to my desk I had no idea what had happened. He glanced up from his screen and just said, “Better?” That was the whole announcement. I still use that setup. The pain was gone within 2 weeks.
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- I needed a project management certification to move into a role I’d been working toward for 2 years. The company denied my request to cover the $400 exam fee due to a budget freeze.
My manager called me into his office and handed me a personal check. Said if I passed, he’d submit it as a business expense and get reimbursed, and if they denied that too, it was fine.
I passed. The company reimbursed him.
But the fact that he fronted his own money before knowing how either of those things would go is the part I haven’t forgotten and probably never will.
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- I was hired into a role I was slightly underqualified for and was drowning by week 2. Nothing was clicking, the systems were confusing, the team dynamic was hard to read, and I was genuinely considering whether I’d made a mistake taking the job.
A senior employee who had zero obligation to help me, started checking in every couple of days. Not in a formal mentorship way, just “how’s it going, what’s confusing, let me show you something.” She answered every question without making me feel like I should already know the answer.
She introduced me to the people I needed to know and told me the unwritten rules before I could break them. I found my footing by month 2 because of her. She’s the first person I call when I have a tough career question, 4 years later.
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- I was in a team meeting when I got the news on my phone mid-call that completely wrecked me. I thought I had my camera off. I didn’t. I was visibly crying for probably 90 seconds before I caught myself. The meeting kept going, nobody said anything, and I spent the rest of the day convinced that everyone had seen it and chosen to pretend they hadn’t.
An hour later I got a Slack message from my coworker. She said, “I saw you on the call earlier. I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to put you on the spot. But I just wanted you to know I noticed and I’m here if you need anything.”
I stared at it for a long time. Sometimes the kindest thing someone can do is let you know you weren’t invisible in your worst moment, and then hand you the choice of what to do with that.
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- There was a woman on our team who did the kind of work that kept everything running and never got talked about in all-hands meetings. The flashy projects got the attention. Her work was the foundation under all of it.
A few of us noticed and decided to do something about it. We put together a short presentation for a team meeting, pulled her actual contributions from the past year with real numbers attached, and presented it to our director with her in the room. Her director had no idea how much she had been carrying.
By the end of the quarter, she had a title change and a salary bump. She cried a little in the meeting and then immediately tried to act like she hadn’t. We all pretended not to notice. It was the best team meeting we ever had.
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- I was part of a restructure that cut my whole department. I had 2 weeks left and was starting the job search from scratch. My skip-level manager, who I had worked closely with but didn’t report to directly, reached out and asked if she could write me a LinkedIn recommendation.
What she wrote was more than I expected. Specific, detailed, named actual projects and outcomes, the kind of recommendation that reads like someone genuinely invested in your next chapter.
She also emailed 3 people in her network proactively to flag that I was available. I had 2 interviews set up before my last day. I started a new job 6 weeks after being let go.
She did all of that without being asked and without it benefiting her in any way. I think about it every time I see a former colleague going through a transition and try to do the same.
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- My 1st industry conference, I knew nobody, and I was doing the thing at lunch where you stare at your phone so you look busy instead of just alone. A woman came and sat across from me with her tray. I assumed she just needed a seat.
She introduced herself and I recognized her name immediately. She had been one of the most respected people in our field for years. She asked what I was working on and actually listened, asked real follow-up questions, pushed back on something I said in a way that felt like respect.
We talked until they started clearing the tables. When she left she gave me her card and said, “Email me, I mean it.” She didn’t have to sit there. There were plenty of other seats. I think about that every time I’m the more senior person at an event and I see someone eating alone.
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- I was 3 years into a new job when I got an email from a manager I’d had at a previous company. She named a specific incident where she had publicly criticized my work in a team meeting in a way that had embarrassed me badly. I had never brought it up with her. Just carried it.
The email was direct. She said she had been doing some personal work and realized her behavior during that period had been harder on people than she’d admitted. She apologized, named exactly what she’d done wrong, and said she hoped I was doing well. I read it 4 times.
I hadn’t thought about that meeting in years, but I also hadn’t fully let it go, and seeing her put words to exactly what happened and call it wrong felt like something I didn’t know I needed. Some apologies are 5 years late and still arrive right on time.
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- I left work at 4:56 PM, just 4 mins early. My boss emailed me and called it a “time deficit.” Told me to skip part of my lunch or work extra because “We are a team.” I forwarded it to HR.
Next day he walked to my desk. I expected an apology. He had the audacity to bring our entire team with him. He stood there and said HR had pulled everyone’s time logs after my complaint.
Turns out the team had been averaging 23 unpaid minutes of overtime per day across the board for months. By forwarding that 1 email I had accidentally triggered a full audit.
HR had found the pattern and required the company to compensate everyone for the undocumented hours. My boss was there to deliver that news in person and to say, on the record, that his email had been out of line.
11 people got back pay that week. A few of my coworkers found out I had been the one to forward it and came by my desk individually just to say thank you. 1 of them hugged me.
I hadn’t been trying to be a hero, I had just been annoyed about my lunch. Turns out standing up for yourself sometimes ends up standing up for everyone.
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