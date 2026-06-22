10 Moments That Prove Kindness Can Win Even When Anger Feels Easier

A few years ago, a guy backed into my parked car and left a pretty ugly dent in the door. I saw it happen from across the street and was already walking over ready to lose my temper. The guy looked terrified and immediately started apologizing before I even said a word. Turns out he had just gotten off a double shift and was rushing to the hospital because his daughter had broken her arm.

Instead of arguing, I told him to take care of his kid first and we could sort it out later. He called me that same night, paid every cent for the repair, and even checked in afterward to make sure everything was handled. If I had gone with my first reaction, it would’ve just been two stressed people yelling at each other. Walking away calm got the problem solved faster than anger ever would’ve.