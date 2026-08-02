10 School Moments That Prove Empathy Is the Lesson Every Child Needs

Kindness and empathy are two of the most important things a child can learn and yet a Harvard study found that a large majority of children rank personal achievement above compassion and caring for others. Not because they’re unkind by nature, but because the moments of genuine kindness and happiness they witness every day don’t always get the attention they deserve. These stories remind us that kindness and compassion are lessons children learn best through example and that no grade or achievement comes close to teaching what a single moment of genuine empathy can.