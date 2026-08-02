10 School Moments That Prove Empathy Is the Lesson Every Child Needs
Kindness and empathy are two of the most important things a child can learn and yet a Harvard study found that a large majority of children rank personal achievement above compassion and caring for others. Not because they’re unkind by nature, but because the moments of genuine kindness and happiness they witness every day don’t always get the attention they deserve. These stories remind us that kindness and compassion are lessons children learn best through example and that no grade or achievement comes close to teaching what a single moment of genuine empathy can.
- My daughter had an accident at school. She needed clothes. "Don't worry," the secretary said. "Her dad picked her up." I went cold, that was impossible. Her dad passed years ago. Minutes later, the school sent me a security photo. My breath caught. He was a father she'd never seen before. His own daughter was in the year above mine. He'd come to drop off a forgotten lunchbox and found mine standing alone in the corridor soaked and crying quietly trying not to be noticed. He'd gone to his car, called his wife, driven to their house ten minutes away to change my daughter's clothes. The secretary had assumed he was her father. He hadn't corrected her because he didn't want to slow things down. He left before I arrived. Left his number with the secretary in case I had questions. I called him that evening. He said "She was just standing there. I have a daughter the same age. I couldn't walk past." His daughter came to my daughter's birthday party that spring. She arrived carrying a small wrapped gift. Inside was a spare set of clothes. Her dad said it was her idea. She'd picked them out herself. They're still friends. A child who learned what to notice because she watched her father notice first. That's the lesson no classroom can plan for.
- I remember this girl from 8th grade today. I was wearing light jeans and totally bled through them but had no idea. The bell rings for lunch and I’m just casually packing my bag. This girl who I never spoke to in my life just violently shoulder checks me on purpose. Before I can even get mad she shoves her plaid shirt into my hands and just says, “Wrap it around your waist and walk behind me to the bathroom right now”. She basically used her own body to block anyone from seeing the back of my pants while we walked out of the classroom. She didn’t make a big deal out of it or try to act like a savior.
- I teach middle school PE. Last Friday we were doing dodgeball drafts. I usually avoid it because it’s brutal for the kids who aren’t good at sports, but sometimes we have to do it. We got down to the very last kid on the wall. He’s super uncoordinated, and you could tell he was just waiting for whichever team got stuck with him to sigh and tell him to come over. The captain of the blue team just points at him and says, “Hey, go stand in the back right corner. If anybody crosses the center line, I need you to block them so I don’t get hit.” He didn’t complain about getting the last pick, and didn’t make a joke out of it. He gave the kid an actual position so he didn’t have to walk onto the court feeling completely useless.
There is never, ever, a reason to have kids pick teams! it's extremely cruel to the students who are picked last, the teacher should be picking teams, there are so many different ways a teacher could do that!
- When I moved to a new high school, I knew absolutely nobody. First day lunch rush, I’m wandering the cafeteria doing the classic awkward tray-hold. I notice this table of guys and I’m just standing off to the side, slightly away from everyone trying not to look pathetic. I don’t think much of it, and keep scanning for empty tables. After a minute I hear a loud thud. I look over and one of the guys casually kicked his heavy backpack off the chair next to him. He says something like “Yeah you can sit here if you want...” and immediately goes back to arguing with his friend about whether Batman could beat Spider-Man. I finally get that he’s throwing me a lifeline and just sit down. This guy didn’t do the whole “you can sit with us” movie trope, didn’t ask me my life story, didn’t make me introduce myself to the table, didn’t stare at me while I ate. This guy was the absolute perfect host for an introverted new kid! Completely chill and understanding that lunch rooms suck. We are literally still friends today.
- I had a really bad stutter in 4th grade. During popcorn reading, I got called on and got completely stuck on the word precipitation. I couldn’t get past the first syllable and some kid in the back actually laughed. I was sharing a book with this quiet girl. She just pointed at the word and pronounced it to me. When I still couldn’t say it, she just started reading the rest of the paragraph out loud at the exact same time as me. It just sounded like we were supposed to be reading together. The teacher let it go and called on the next person.
- My son told me this story from his lunch period. The girl sitting across from him opened her lunchbox and started crying. Her mom had packed the box but forgot to put the actual food in it, so it was just a napkin and a juice pouch. My kid saw she was trying to hide her face from the lunch monitors. He didn’t say anything to her. He just ripped his turkey sandwich in half, tossed it on her empty napkin with a handful of pretzels.
- The day I got braces a boy started doing the metal mouth thing immediately. My teacher stopped the whole lesson. Didn’t yell. Just said that’s enough and then told the class about a gap in her teeth she got made fun of for as a kid and how she still thinks about it sometimes. Complete silence. That boy never said anything about my braces again.
- I teach middle school band. There was this kid, who was always in the back, played trumpet. One day he just stopped showing up. No one was looking for him. I called home, but no answer. I asked the office no news. So I spent my prep period driving around the neighborhood until I found him at the park. I sat down next to him and he goes, “Are you gonna call my mom?” I said “No, man. I’m not calling to tell on you. I’m calling to make sure you’re okay.” He didn’t say anything for a long time. Then he just started crying. I sat with him until he stopped. He came back to school the next week. Didn’t miss another rehearsal since then.
- High school choir class. Student council did those awful $1 Valentine’s carnations where they deliver them during first period. They’d read the names out loud. This one girl, super quiet, didn’t get a single one while the popular girls had literal bouquets stacked on their desks. You could physically feel how awkward it was getting in the room. The choir director walked into his office, and came back with a potted cactus from his windowsill. He plunked it on her desk and said, “Flowers fade. Cacti survive the apocalypse.” The whole class cracked up, and she carried that ugly cactus around all day like a trophy.
- A shy girl in my class had an accident at school. Some kids giggled. She spent the rest of the day with her head down. I called her dad that evening. He said, “I’ll take care of it.” Next morning every child went silent when she walked in holding a man’s hand (her father’s) with his own pants soaked. Before walking into school, he had poured water over his own pants. He had embarrassed himself on purpose so his daughter wouldn’t have to face the other children alone. The class never teased her again.
Which of these moments reminded you most of your own school days?
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