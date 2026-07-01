13 True Stories That Prove Justice Still Exists in the World, Even When We’ve Almost Stopped Believing

They say there are three things you can watch forever: a crackling fire, flowing water, and the universe serving up a perfect dish of poetic justice. In the chaotic rush of everyday life, we usually miss those quiet moments where the scales of balance are tipped back into place—often with a hilarious, unexpected twist. But today, the universe brought its best sense of humor. These 13 times karma worked so perfectly, it feels like a scene straight out of a movie!