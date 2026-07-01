13 True Stories That Prove Justice Still Exists in the World, Even When We’ve Almost Stopped Believing
They say there are three things you can watch forever: a crackling fire, flowing water, and the universe serving up a perfect dish of poetic justice. In the chaotic rush of everyday life, we usually miss those quiet moments where the scales of balance are tipped back into place—often with a hilarious, unexpected twist. But today, the universe brought its best sense of humor. These 13 times karma worked so perfectly, it feels like a scene straight out of a movie!
- I received a notification about the transfer of $1,000. I was scared that someone had entered the wrong number when sending it. I was ready to return every penny. But when I found out who exactly sent me this amount, I was dumbfounded.
It was the employer who, exactly a year ago, didn’t pay me! Back then, I started working for her as a designer: I set up processes, wrote templates, got free software. And once her staff had gotten the hang of everything, they just ignored me. And now, a year later, this lady transfers me the money I earned by mistake and asks me to return it.
- When I worked at a supermarket as a teenager, it was my job to go collect shopping carts from the parking lot cart returns.
One time I was out there, and a lady who was too lazy to push her cart all the way back to a return just walked a few feet from her car and shoved her cart off into the parking lot. Just then the wind blew.
I laughed so hard when her cart busted a u-turn and she chased it frantically as it slammed right into her car.
- Decided to take a bath. My cat sneaked into the bathroom right after me. He settled on the edge, knocked over a few bottles of my shampoo, couldn’t hold on, and fell into the foamy water. I fished him out, laughing — he looked so comical — and kicked him out of the bathroom.
He glared at me, as if to say, “Are you laughing at me? Well, I will pay you back.” And that’s exactly what happened: I walk into the room after my bath, and this furry little bandit is drying off on my open laptop.
- For 6 hours, slow-moving movers, with my help, loaded our stuff, while the kids played with their grandparents at my sister’s. At the end of the loading, I handed the required payment to my wife and went to pick up the kids and parents.
We arrive, and my wife “cheerfully” tells me that she paid more than we expected. Turns out, you have to pay double for lifting “especially heavy” items. And the fact that I was lifting alongside the movers didn’t change anything. Well, it happens.
We all pile into the small elevator together and go upstairs. At the apartment entrance, my father hands me a bill that he believes I lost in the elevator... Next to the apartment door lies another bill...
And I didn’t have any bills of that denomination, I had given everything to my wife to pay the movers. What else can I say — justice exists.
- I remember last winter, I overtook a snowplow on the highway. The kind that lifts a huge wave of snow and throws it far to the roadside. The snowplow was moving at a decent speed, I was quite surprised.
I kept driving, overtook a long-haul truck that was barely crawling uphill, its window wide open. It was a beautiful winter day.
As I caught up with it, I yelled, “Close the window.” The driver smirked and ignored me. I yelled again, “Close the window!!!” He made a face at me, I shrugged and drove on.
A few miles later, I pulled over to the roadside for a minute. That guy catches up, stops his truck, all drenched, the cab filled with melting snow.
- A classmate and her husband bought a rundown apartment with a mortgage. They had no money and asked the owners to leave the old furniture. The owners agreed, but when they moved out, they took everything, even the doorknobs and light bulbs!
There was nothing they could do. They started tearing out the old carpeting and found a hefty pouch with gold jewelry underneath. They sold it, and it was enough for a simple kitchen renovation and some simple furniture.
- Was buying some drinks one day while visiting someone in Florida and these old tourists cut us in line, all the while complaining and complaining loudly about everything, how expensive everything is, how crowded the beach is, it’s too hot, etc.
They are also really rude to the cashier and take forever arguing about the price of the hot dogs they were buying or something. They leave and as we walk out, we witness a seagull come and snatch the guy’s hot dog right out of his hand. His wife then shrieks and proceeds to drop hers out of surprise.
I know it isn’t that big of a deal but it was so hilarious watching that happening that I still remember it 5 years later.
- When I was leaving my husband, I decided to take the tableware — a gift from my mom. So, my ex started pouring out the salt and pepper from the shakers. Like, the tableware is yours, but the spices aren’t.
Karma caught up with him instantly: a wind blew through the open window, and somehow all the pepper ended up on him and not a speck on me. Oh, how he sneezed!
- A coworker snatched a chocolate bar from my desk. I was really counting on that chocolate bar, so I got upset and said karma would get back at her.
A month later, that coworker brought me a chocolate bar, a box of cookies, and asked me to call off that karma of mine, because her project had failed, her phone broke, her dog chewed up her laptop, and she’s had to redo her nails 3 times because they keep breaking. Quite the payback for a chocolate bar!
- My husband and I were building a house in the countryside, and I put my heart and soul into it. Then, my husband suddenly announced that we're going our separate ways. Like, pack your things, I'm selling the house.
I left in a hurry, and a month later, the neighbor, giggling, told me that buyers were shying away from the house. All because I left an open bag of green manure there. In the spring, I bought a soil mixture: oats, vetch, a little sunflower, and some other seeds. I was planning to sow empty spaces, but when I was moving out, I had no time to deal with it.
Either the wind knocked the bag over or mice chewed through it, but the seeds scattered across the yard. Birds were the first to arrive. They pecked at seeds, perched on the fence, the porch, garden chairs, on my ex's car — and generously left signs of their enthusiasm. Furthermore, some seeds even sprouted randomly.
In the end, instead of a picture-perfect yard, it turned into a bird club with green stubble all over the yard. The neighbor says my ex has already washed, cleaned, and mowed, but buyers just come, take one look at this mess, and quickly leave.
- My husband is such a baby sometimes! We have a cat that we absolutely adore, but my husband has this silly habit — he keeps sticking his finger in the cat’s mouth when it yawns. I’ve scolded him for it, tried to break the habit, explained that you can’t do that to an animal, but my husband, like a little child, just doesn’t get it.
So here we were, sitting on the couch in the evening, the cat next to us grooming himself, and we are watching TV. My husband lets out a big yawn, opening his mouth really wide, and the cat just sticks his paw right in! My husband is shocked, I’m cracking up, and the cat runs off.
Talk about karma in all its glory! Now my husband doesn’t bother the cat when he yawns anymore.
- My beautician used to say that my skin is in very good condition, and nothing radical is needed, just maintenance procedures. They were scheduled for 2 months ahead.
But she left for another company, and when I came for the procedure, the new beautician criticized me so much, trying to push additional treatments, that I couldn’t stand it and said, “Cancel everything! According to you, I’m so hopeless that it’s pointless to spend money.”
She got fired, and I must admit, I took a bit of petty pleasure in it.
- I live on the 3rd floor. A week ago, I came home from work to find water pouring from my ceiling as if from a shower. I rushed to the neighbor upstairs, but he didn’t answer the door. He also ignored my calls. I called an emergency service and filed a complaint with the management company, doing everything by the book.
The neighbor only showed up the next day, looking all business-like in a suit, acting as if he didn’t know anything and saying I couldn’t prove anything. I showed him photos of the flood, and he just laughed it off and left.
I found his wife on social media — our neighborhood is small, and everyone knows each other. I sent her the exchange I had with her husband about the flood. She replied, “What? What do you mean he’s renting out the apartment? He told me he was renovating it!”
In short, a day later, the neighbor came by, apologizing, offering me money. And a week later, I found out they were breaking up — turned out he had been lying to his wife for a year about the apartment and stashing the rental income away.
What goes around truly does come around, and these stories are proof that the universe always keeps receipts. Next time you see someone getting a tiny dose of instant karma, just sit back and enjoy the show.
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Which of these moments made you smile the most? Let us know in the comments below!