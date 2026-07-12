17 Moments That Prove Moms and Grandmas Always Find a Way to Show Love, Even When They Have Almost Nothing to Give
Some people say “I love you” constantly. And then there are moms and grandmothers who show it in ways that stay with you for the rest of your life. A small sacrifice made without any fuss. A rule bent at exactly the right moment. A kindness given so quietly you almost missed it.
These 17 true stories about moms, grandmothers, family, and the quiet, unshakeable kindness of the people who raised us remind us of something we already knew but forget too easily: the greatest human connection we will ever have was already given to us, long before we knew how to say thank you.
- As a kid, I was a picky eater: I only ate plain mashed potatoes with patties. Grandma dreamed of getting me to eat soup, but I always made excuses. So she came up with a clever plan, and suddenly I was gobbling up soup like there was no tomorrow!
My mom even wondered what the secret was. The funny fact is that my grandma had somehow found out I was saving money to buy something “serious” later on, so she introduced a “soup salary”: one bowl — 50 cents.
- I was always amazed by my grandma’s funny little transformation whenever my parents visited me at her place during school breaks. It looked like she was preparing for some big boss’s visit. She would do an extra-deep cleaning in an already spotless apartment, dress me up like a perfect little boy, and put away the chips, pastries, and other sweets.
Then came the show: she would report how firmly she kept me in line, how many poems we had memorized, and how many math problems we had solved. But the moment they were out the door, I was her beloved grandson again, and I was even allowed to go to bed at 10:30 p.m.!
- It started when I was little. We were dirt poor, and Mom didn’t know how she would fill our stockings.
Toys were out of the question, and even candy wasn’t in the budget. But... pickles could be bought with food stamps, and if she scrimped a little on other things, she could make it work. And we kids loved pickles!
Fast forward to adulthood, we’re all doing much better now, Mom came over to top off the Christmas stockings with treats and toys...
“Mom, where are the pickles?”
“What? You really liked that?”
“Yes! Yes, I did! I look forward to my Christmas pickles! Sheesh! Is it even Christmas without pickles? What about my kids? They’ve never even had a Christmas without pickles!”
My mother, bless her, didn’t point out that I was a grown adult that could now buy my own groceries. She understood that it was about more than the pickles themselves (though I do still love a good pickle). And every year since, there have been pickles in the Christmas stockings.
- I don’t know what happened to me in a past life, but in this one, I’ve been unbelievably lucky. Our family has a wonderful grandma — level-headed, welcoming, and with a great sense of humor. Besides pies and soups which she considers the mandatory program, there’s also a freestyle program.
That’s when she takes the kids for the weekend: from Friday evening until Sunday lunch, once a month. And not as a reward for good behavior, not for New Year’s or a birthday, but just because, with the words: “You two have things to do.”
I love my children very much, but I also certainly don’t mind getting proper sleep for 2 days off in a row.
- When my mom visited me at the dorm, she always did a deep clean, washed everything, and made lunch. During the 3 days she stayed, my roommates and I became well-behaved girls and beloved daughters. To this day, my friends send their best wishes to my mom and remember her tasty fish patties.
She taught us how to make them, too: you have to whip the ground fish until it triples in size, and add only salt, pepper, and water; otherwise, the patties will smell too strongly of fish. The fish needs to be fresh, from the sea, and not repeatedly frozen. You can also add some wild garlic.
I’m newish to sewing but have loved learning something new. Here’s a dress I sewed the other day for my 4-year-old.
It’s based on another dress she has. It’s my first time doing shirring and using a serger, both very satisfying! Next to make a matching one for her little sister. I hope it lasts through all the play and dirt I’m sure it’ll see!
- I had to move to another region for work for 6 months, and the company was covering my housing. I found an affordable room in a large apartment through an ad, and the landlady turned out to be a sweet older woman. The room was great, fully furnished, so of course I agreed.
On my first morning, I got up for work and smelled something amazing coming from the kitchen. I walked in, and the table was loaded: pancakes, little pies, meat, scrambled eggs. I ate to my heart’s content.
That evening, I came home to another wonderful dinner already set out. I got a little wary, but she talked me into having dinner with her and kept sharing all kinds of stories. This went on for a week. I offered her money and brought bags of groceries, but she always turned them down.
I mentioned it at work, and one coworker, as it turned out, knew my landlady. It turned out she was well-off; her children had moved abroad permanently, she was incredibly lonely, and she simply had nowhere to put all her care and warmth. And then I happened to come along.
All in all, she was an absolute gem of a woman. Over those 6 months, I even gained some weight. When I left, I secretly put a gift for her in the closet, knowing she wouldn’t accept it in person. I kept hoping I’d get sent there on a business trip again, but alas, they never sent me back.
My mom is relatively new to quilting, but she gifted us this gorgeous labor of love for Christmas this year.
- Before my third baby arrived, my elderly neighbor came over to tell me I could always count on her, and that she’d be happy to watch my children — all together or one at a time — whenever I needed. I haven’t needed to take her up on it yet, but it’s so touching to be surrounded by such kind and caring people.
- I was 10 years old, and I was living with my grandmother at the time. To make her granddaughter happy, she sewed me a wrap skirt out of purple silk with beautiful flowers! I was over the moon!
By the way, there was a little top too — just not black and white, but colorful. I wore it with the skirt practically all the time. I still remember that skirt.
Gran just made this cake for my mom. I think it looks great!
- I’m just a simple country girl. There are 3 girls in our family. Our parents worked from morning till night, so our grandmother raised us.
To her, we were the most beautiful, the smartest, the kindest, the most capable around the house, and simply the best in every way. She could scold us herself and raise us with firm discipline, but no one else was allowed to.
One time, our parents brought us shorts from the city. We were walking down the village street, and back then people didn’t really dress like that. But grandma instantly shut everyone up: “Young girls can wear that!”
That unconditional love gave us rock-solid confidence. My husband says I act as if I’m the one and only crown princess of the entire kingdom. I always had plenty of admirers, and if some guys somewhere didn’t notice me, that was their problem.
Comments about my appearance? Please... Grandma taught us: clothes should be clean and neat, and everything else depends on what you can manage. I want to be the same kind of grandmother.
Mom came over and brought her “little one” her favorite cherries. The 42-year-old little one is thrilled. She didn’t even know this was possible.
- My husband was traveling to a nearby town for work and stopped by my mom’s country house on the way. She gave him a box of vegetables, berries, and herbs to bring home.
When I took everything out, I noticed a plastic bag at the bottom with some papers inside. I figured she must have tossed it in by accident. But when I opened it, I was surprised to find childhood letters from my friend.
That was how we entertained ourselves in the summer when we were little, out at the country house. We lived in houses across the road from each other, but for some reason we got the idea to write letters back and forth, since there were no phones back then.
My mom had come across them by chance among old newspapers and magazines while tidying up the cabinets. It made my heart feel so warm, as if I had dipped back into childhood for a moment.
I’m so glad my mom didn’t burn them with a pile of other old papers, but saved this little piece of my childhood instead. Somewhere out there, my paper dolls are probably still tucked away too — the ones my sister and I used to draw clothes for.
- I had an amazing childhood. My grandmother worked as an elementary school teacher for 40 years. She truly loved her students, and when she retired, I came into the world.
When I was about 6 or 7, my mom brought me to my grandmother’s village, and there... I had my own little house in the lilac bushes, with shelves and dishes. I was thrilled!
Then my grandmother taught me how to “bake” little pies and gingerbread cookies out of clay and dry them on a tray in the sun. I was such a good little homemaker. I invited guests over and treated them to tea with my clay masterpieces!
- My sweet grandma became everything to me. We lived together, went shopping, and cooked together. She was always happy to welcome my friends to our place, and we would have dance parties, movie nights, or fashion shows.
In the evenings, my grandma and I read books, she taught me how to sew, knit, bake the most delicious pies, and make the thinnest crepes. She always told me to study and work, and I really did get a scholarship at a good university and started working early.
With the money I earned, we renovated my grandma’s room — I insisted on it myself, even though she didn’t want to. Then we did a beautiful renovation in the kitchen so my grandma would enjoy cooking there.
I taught her how to use a computer, and she turned out to be tech-savvy and curious about everything new. We got 2 lazy cats and loved playing with them. My friends still came over, and everyone loved my grandma. She approved of my boyfriend, and he liked her very much too.
- During the summer, my son had complete freedom at his grandmother’s village house. She rarely gave him chores since it was vacation. The only thing he couldn’t skip was reading — you can’t fool grandma, though the kid certainly tried.
Then one day we arrived and heard this pleading voice: “Graaaandma, where did my Dendy cord go?” It turned out that Alex had been happily lazing around for 2 weeks, saying he was reading, while grandma noticed that the book on the nightstand hadn’t even changed position.
So she put it away, and her beloved grandson didn’t even notice. That’s when she decided she’d only give him the cord after he answered 3 questions about the chapter he’d read.
They kept that up for a month, and then the books pulled him in so much that he couldn’t tear himself away from them anymore.
What stays with you reading these stories is the smallest possible acts of love, from people who gave everything they had with both hands and never once asked to be thanked for it.
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