10 Stories That Prove Kindness and Wisdom Stand the Test of Time

I got fired on a Tuesday. No warning. By Wednesday my boss emailed the whole company: “Let this be a lesson.” I deleted it without reading.

3 days later my old coworker showed up at my door holding a printout. “You didn’t read it, did you?” My eyes widened as he gave me the message.

I slowly read: “Let this be a lesson to all of you. This company fired someone who gave 6 years of their life to this place. No warning. No severance. No dignity. Effective immediately, I resign. I refuse to lead a team that treats people like they’re replaceable.”

He’d walked out the same day I did. He didn’t tell me. He didn’t ask for credit. He just left.

A week later I got a call from a company across town. They wanted to interview me. My old boss had recommended me before he even cleaned out his desk.