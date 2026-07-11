11 Times People Chose Kindness Over Silence and Showed the Best of Human Nature

Not too long ago, my wife and I were running our own small businesses, and with the change in the economy, we lost almost everything, had to declare bankruptcy, and were basically starting over.

I called my Mom one day and just let loose with all my worry and frustration, and the stress of looking for a job, and how difficult it was that I had suddenly needed help to afford groceries.

And she told me that she understood completely.

She told me about how, after coming to this country in the ’70s, my Dad had gotten a good job, and they had bought a house. My mom was starting to work. They were raising seven children, and they were just getting by.

Then, I got really, really sick and was hospitalized for almost two months (I was around four at the time).

My Mom stayed with me in the hospital as much as she could and lost her job.

I knew all of that, of course. I don’t remember it all clearly, but it’s part of the family lore.

But, the part she never told any of us about...

Well, I can’t truly explain how it makes me feel.

One night, she came home and on our front porch were two brown bags of groceries.

It was amazing that somebody had gone grocery shopping and just left it for us.

My parents were struggling, trying to feed their kids, had a child recovering in the hospital, were in a new country and didn’t know anybody...

And somebody knew they needed help, gave the help without identifying themselves.

But it didn’t stop...

Every two weeks for the next six months or more, two bags of groceries would appear on the front porch.

My mom tells me that without that food, there would have been many nights we may have gone hungry.

We never did find out who was buying those groceries.

I can’t even express how grateful I am to them. Both for the food, and for the comfort that food was to my parents, who were struggling at the time.

I’m glad my mom saved that story; I may not have understood how much it meant before I struggled to buy groceries for my own children.