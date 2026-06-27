11 True Moments That Prove Quiet Compassion Is the World’s Most Powerful Strength in 2026

We were travelling in Thailand with my gf.

I really like travel photography, so we were at a temple in a city around 15km from the city where we were staying. I really wanted to take pictures of the sunset over that temple, so we ignored the bus back to the city, thinking it would be easy to take a tuk-tuk back to the other city.

Once everyone left, we realized that all tuk tuks were gone too. So we had to ask people who had their cars parked there if they were going to that other city, and maybe they could take us there. The first woman we asked said sorry, but she lived in the town where this temple was, and she was going home (2 min away).

We kept looking for people and asked 2–3 people just to figure out that there was no one going for their cars anymore, so basically we were like what can we do (passports were at our hotel, so booking a night there wasn’t a posibility, also the cafè that we had the wifi password was closed as well and we didn’t had Internet to book a Uber or Grab taxi).

After about 15–20 min there just thinking how stupid we were and not knowing what to do, the first lady came back. She went home, but she could only think about us, so she came to pick us up and brought us to Chiang Rai.

She explained that his daughter once was travelling in Switzerland and had a really similar experience to ours, and she was so grateful that some stranger helped her, so it was now her turn to give back the favor.

She didn’t even accept any money when we told her to pay her something for the ride. I think it is the nicest thing ever happened to me with a stranger. No doubt that I owe some ride now to whoever I find who really needs help.