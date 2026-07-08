11 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Compassion and Wisdom Can Change a Life Without Saying a Word

A week or so before high school graduation, hanging out with friends. The year is basically done, and we’ve checked out.

My history and English teacher walks by and says hello. We start chatting, and my friend asks her, basically as a joke, “Hey, how about some motivating words before we graduate?”

She says a few nice things about my friends, and we were all good kids. But when she gets to me, she pauses for a moment and takes a breath.

She then says, “Some kids you know you’ll never have to worry about. I know you had a hard time earlier (my dad passed in a car accident during my first week of Grade 9... She wasn’t even a teacher at the school then, so it showed she was paying attention), but you’ve grown so much since I first started to teach you. You never complained or leaned on your situation as a crutch. You just moved forward on your own and succeeded. University will be a breeze for you.”

She had nailed me perfectly, as those were things I consciously set out to do but never told anyone about. I made the choice to be a good kid when my dad was gone, to work hard at school, and to make my mom’s life easier. I never talked about the internal struggles. I just made steps every day to move on.

I don’t know how she saw that, but it taught me a valuable lesson: people who care to look (teachers in particular) can see who you are even when you try to hide it, and a few words can change your entire perspective on yourself and how you view the people who influence your life.

I’ve now been teaching for about 10 years and do my best to change my students’ lives whenever I can.