12 Beautiful Moments That Show Blended Families Are Equal Parts Chaos and Love

This stepmom did the best with a bad situation! The daughter should not have gotten pregnant if she was not prepared for the responsibilities of adulthood and being a parent herself... If she didn't want to be able to live on her own or have an adult life, she shouldn't have gotten pregnant... The fact that the daughter is a minor means nothing when she is with child and about to be a parent that has to raise another human into a person that doesn't make the same mistakes she did. This stepmom did what any one else in her situation would have done, can anyone who gives her flack about it needs help...

What would you do if you found out you're 16-year-old daughter is pregnant and asking you for help?