17 Heart-Melting Memories of First Love That Still Feel Like a Warm Hug and a Fresh June Breeze

Close your eyes for a second and think back: do you remember your very first love? For some of us, just the thought brings an instant, blooming smile and a rush of pure, sweet nostalgia. For others, it comes with a side of hilarious embarrassment that still makes our cheeks turn bright red all these years later!

But no matter how your story went down, one thing is for sure—it is completely unforgettable. Back then, everything felt a little softer, the world looked a whole lot brighter, and those butterflies in your stomach were louder than anything else.