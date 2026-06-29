17 Heart-Melting Memories of First Love That Still Feel Like a Warm Hug and a Fresh June Breeze
Close your eyes for a second and think back: do you remember your very first love? For some of us, just the thought brings an instant, blooming smile and a rush of pure, sweet nostalgia. For others, it comes with a side of hilarious embarrassment that still makes our cheeks turn bright red all these years later!
But no matter how your story went down, one thing is for sure—it is completely unforgettable. Back then, everything felt a little softer, the world looked a whole lot brighter, and those butterflies in your stomach were louder than anything else.
- My grandmother foolishly broke up with her boyfriend when she was 17. They happened to meet by chance when they were in their seventies. They call each other every day and visit one another.
He has her portrait in an empty room and invites her to move in with him, saying he has loved her all his life. He has no children, and in his phone book, there’s only one number — Ally, his first school love. That’s how life can be.
- The eldest daughter is a teenager. This summer, she went to a karate sports camp for 3 weeks. She’s had a boyfriend, Eugene, for almost a year. The camp is quite far from the city — about 100 miles away.
They take away their phones and return them in the evening for 15 minutes. There is a “parent’s day” at the camp roughly in the middle of the session. Eugene called, asking if we were going and if he could come with us to see our daughter.
Of course, I didn’t refuse and said, “We leave at 7 a.m. Be at the entrance. If you’re late, I’m not waiting for you.”
I left a little earlier than my wife, about 10 minutes before departure. And surprise... Eugene was sleeping on the bench at the entrance. Wrapped in a sweater.
“Eugene... Wake up, we’re leaving. Why are you lying here? You could have come inside.”
“Well, I was... I felt shy. I got here early.”
“I see. How long have you been here?”
“3 hours.”
On the way, he dozed off in the back seat. My wife and I just exchanged glances and smiled. I don’t know what will come of their relationship in the future. But this episode seemed very sweet. It’s love, probably.
- 9th grade, 1993. Physical education class. We ran our 100 yards and played some football, then we went to the school gym. There, the 7th grade was having their class.
There was this lovely girl with rosy cheeks sitting on the bench. I just looked at her, and that was it, I was lost. We were friends in school. In 2000, we got married.
I even remember walking to her, looking all handsome, roses in hand. The girls were shouting from the balconies, like come over, young man. But I was walking to the most beautiful girl in the world!
I’m 47 now. I’ve known my wife for over 30 years. And I’ve never regretted meeting her.
On the left, we are high school students finishing 11th grade. On the right, we’ve been married 10 years.
- My boyfriend was 14 years old. He gave me tiger lilies for no reason and kissed my hand I extended for a handshake, saying thank you.
At home, lying in bed, I checked my hand. It was normal. I tried kissing it — nothing. But after his kiss, my ears rang for a long time, and I didn’t wash my hand.
- My first-grader returned from school today and shared how his day went:
“Today was an awesome day. A girl from my class confessed her love to me during breakfast. Actually half the school did, even the older girls!”
“Are you making that up?”
“Well, yeah, I might have exaggerated with the older girls.”
- This happened in 2011. I was working as a “programmer” in a clinic. I made sure the Internet was up, fixed computers, and refilled cartridges.
One day in April, I’m sitting in my little office. Suddenly, the door opens and a girl in a white coat walks in. She says, a bit shyly, “Excuse me, the cardiologist’s Internet isn’t working. Can you take a look?”
So I went and fixed everything. But I couldn’t get her out of my head. It was the new nurse. My office was next door, so we started bumping into each other often, exchanging hellos. I was 26 years old, and she was 21. We talked like friends.
3 months passed, and then there was a company party. I was walking her home and said, “I really like you, why don’t we start dating?” She laughed and agreed.
We dated for a year, nobody at work knew, we didn’t show it to our coworkers. She would stay over at my place sometimes, then we got married a year later. Now we live together, raising 2 kids.
2003, me with my future wife at her birthday. 2024, our ninth wedding anniversary
- At 32, my fiancé found someone else. I decided not to be discouraged. I moved in with my mom and took a cat.
Somehow the furry one ran away. I looked all day and couldn’t find him. In the evening, there was a knock at the door: a guy with my cat stood there. It turned out he was a neighbor.
We became friends. Soon he invited me over. I walked in, glanced at a shelf, and there was a photo of him, me and my grandmother from a resort. He confessed that he had kept that picture since childhood.
I was his first love. Now we are happily married and expecting our second child.
- My grandpa fell in love with my grandma at first sight — back in school. He was handsome, and girls always flocked around him, but he paid them no mind. He spent a long time persuading my grandma to marry him.
And now, years later, he still remembers their wedding day. On their anniversary, he brings her flowers and various gifts, and he remembers their first kiss. Grandma sometimes forgets such details.
When she is tired and lying down, he strokes her head, hugs her, and gives her a massage. I believe this is true love. Everyone should meet someone like this in their life.
2005, our first photo together, we were in college! 19 years later, 11 of which we are married!
- My grandmother met my grandfather when they were 5 and 8 years old. Since then, they parted ways only twice. The first time was when my grandfather went away to earn money to come back and propose to her. The second time they parted was forever, when he passed away.
Men tried to court my grandmother, but she rejected everyone. She is 90 now. Every day she shares stories about my grandfather, she calls him “my little sunshine,” and lights up with happiness when she sees him in her dreams. Thank you, Grandma, I believe in love!
- When I was a little girl, about 7 years old, I fell in love with a boy who lived on the fifth floor. I lived on the fourth floor, and their balcony was directly above ours.
To impress and interest him, I decided to act like in fairy tales and cartoons: by dazzling him with my “talent” — singing. Every day, at the same time, I’d step out onto the balcony and start singing. About anything.
This went on for about 10 days, and indeed, there was a result. However, instead of an invitation to hang out, his parents came knocking with a request to stop the “vocal performances.” I immediately fell out of love with him.
Here we’re both 18, this is our first meeting. And this is 2024. Literally a day after taking this photo, this charming woman gave birth to our third daughter.
- I met a charming guy online. We chatted for a long time and then decided to meet in real life. He showed up without flowers and with a big backpack on his back. I was a bit surprised, but figured everyone had their quirks that deserve respect.
We walked around the city for more than 3 hours, talking about literally anything. Then he walked me home, kissed me on the cheek, and said,"I have a gift for you, hope you’ll like it." And he pulled out a bag full of books about the Land of Oz from his backpack.
As it turned out, I had mentioned it in one of our conversations that I always dreamed of collecting the entire series, but never got around to going to the bookstore. And he remembered that. He had been carrying 14 books on his back this whole time. Yes, it was love at first sight.
- I was 19, and he was 24. My first love and my first man. We dated for almost 2 years. I was head over heels in love, and then one day he said, “I don’t want to date you anymore.”
The ground slipped out from under my feet. Then my beloved pulled a ring from under the pillow and said, “I don’t want to date you. I want you to be only mine.”
5 years have passed. I told him that someone else had appeared in my life, someone I loved more than anyone in the world. My husband stood dumbfounded, unable to say a word, and only managed to mutter:
“Who?!”
“Our son... or daughter, I’m not sure yet.”
That’s how I played a prank on him!
Grandparents of my wife. Got together 61 years ago and still live in perfect harmony.
- Mom and Dad have been together for over 30 years. They started dating when they were 18, and not much has changed since then. They behave like they’ve just started college: like teenagers about to go on their second date.
Recently, they decided to go to the movies. They were getting ready together, but Dad left earlier. Mom left a little later, and I watched this from the balcony: Dad was standing with a bouquet of flowers, waiting for Mom and fixing his hair while looking at his phone’s reflection.
He met her, kissed her, handed her the flowers — Mom blushed. They held hands as they headed to the movies. Watching them warmed my heart.
- I was about 15 years old. It was my first time at summer camp. I fell head over heels for a guy. We gathered around the campfire in the evening.
I’m shivering from the cold and casting flirtatious glances at him. He takes off his jacket, looks at me, and smiles widely. Then he walks past me and gently wraps the jacket around Helen, asking tenderly, “Are you cold?” Oh, I was furious.
January 1994. 3 days after moving in together. January 2024. 3 decades of living together.
- My boyfriend said we could only see each other on weekends, but didn’t tell me why. I knew for sure he wasn’t married. For 6 months, I couldn’t find peace because I loved him deeply and couldn’t break up.
The answer was simple. It turned out he stayed at his mom’s during the week because she takes care of him and cooks, and I was studying in med school and just couldn’t revolve around him. And on weekends, her boyfriend stayed there. Once I found out, my love just vanished...
2008, two college students. 2024, my beloved became even more beautiful. Thank you for our wonderful children!
- Met a girl on a dating website. We chatted for about a month. We really wanted to meet, but at that time I was working every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
At some point, she started suspecting that I was just avoiding her and didn’t want to meet. So, I suggested meeting at 7 a.m. in her neighborhood. She lived in an industrial area: garages, factories.
We met at 7 a.m. on December 17th. At that time, all cafes were closed. So we had to walk around the industrial area. Our daughter is now 4 years old.
- I knew her about 15 years ago — superficially. There was mutual attraction. Our paths went separate ways: she went back to her ex, I found someone else. A few years later, my marriage ended. I couldn’t find the one and only.
Then she wrote to me at the beginning of the summer. Things didn’t work out for her and her ex the second time around. Her daughter is 3 days younger than my son. We met. Then met again. Then we spent the entire summer together at my country house.
I really felt I found my soulmate in everything: from daily life to creativity. This summer we sang duets, trekked miles through the woods searching for mushrooms, pulled the car out from a mudflat, laughing like crazy, and spent nights under the open sky, feeding mosquitoes. But unfortunately, summer ended.
It’s just that back in July she said, “Marry me — you won’t regret it,” and we simply waited two months. We are officially married.
No matter how many years pass or where life takes us, that very first spark of romance holds a special place in our hearts forever. It reminds us of a time when love was beautifully simple, innocent, and filled with endless possibilities: 15 Stories That Remind Us There’s Nothing Quite Like the Pure Love of a Child
Did these stories make you think of your own first crush? Tell us your memories in the comments below.