11 Tutor Stories About the Students Who Stayed in Their Memory Forever

Curiosities
06/17/2026
11 Tutor Stories About the Students Who Stayed in Their Memory Forever

Some students stay in a teacher’s memory permanently, without effort, almost as if the brain decided on its own they were too important to forget. These 11 tutor stories are about exactly those kids: the ones who walked in for a single math lesson and somehow ended up shaping the whole rest of a tutor’s career.

  • At the start of my tutoring career, I spent about 6 months working with a sixth grader. And throughout those 6 months, he never once completed his homework. But the most interesting part was that he came up with a new excuse for not doing it at every session! And he never repeated himself.
    I even started looking forward to hearing his next excuse. For example: he did it, but didn’t copy it into his notebook; he didn’t do it because he was traveling and didn’t take his textbook; he did it, wrote it in his notebook, but it was full and now he doesn’t know where it is, now he has a new one; he did it, but the dog chewed it up.
    It’s a shame I didn’t think to collect these excuses, I never thought it would go this far. And judging by the expression on his face, he believed every word of it. One day, I asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up. That rascal replied, “An actor.”
  • One day a student comes in after class for some extra practice on genetics. I tell her to take a seat in the back, hand her a worksheet with a problem on blood type inheritance, and sit down to grade some notebooks.
    Some time later, I heard the girl sobbing. Apparently, she still couldn’t solve the problem. I approached and sat down beside her.
    “Can’t solve it?”
    “No, I solved it,” she got even more upset. “It’s just that it turned out I’m an adopted child. In the problem conditions, the parents have the same blood groups as mine. And with these parents, a child can’t have the same group as mine.”
    I took the sheet, corrected the errors, and then returned it to the girl. She looked skeptical, but then her face brightened. She understood where her mistake was.
    “Come again tomorrow; you still have a failing grade.”
    “Excellent!” the girl joyfully jumped out of her seat.
    For many years, none of my students have been so thrilled about a failing grade.
  • I was reviewing orders from parents and suddenly came across this: “Boy, 8 years old, 4th grade, we want to apply to a magnet school...” I was surprised that such a young child was already in the 4th grade.
    It turned out he was also bored in math classes; they seemed too easy for him. During the very first session, I realized that 4th-grade topics were a piece of cake for him.
    When he came across an unfamiliar term (like diameter, circumference, perimeter), I briefly explained, he’d say “okay,” and continue as if he’d known about these diameters for years. I showed him how to solve linear equations. He immediately solved the next equations.
    Long story short, I sent his mom 12 problems to solve equations from 7th grade, which were challenging even for a seventh grader. Guess what? He solved them. All of them. By himself.
    That’s when I realized I wasn’t dealing with just a child — he was a machine. Phenomenal learning ability, excellent memory. The kid broke me: after a session with this fourth-grader, I head to my other students completely drained.

I teach chemistry and biology. My student wanted me to check this unusual mole on her arm today.

[This number on the hand is Avogadro’s constant — a physical quantity numerically equal to the number of atoms, molecules, ions, electrons, or any other particles in 1 mole of a substance — note Bright Side].

  • My tutoring career didn’t take off.
    I’m looking for work strictly in my own neighborhood because I work in the morning. Then, I get a call from the area that’s 50 minutes away by bus. I explain that I’m looking for work near home, and they respond:
    “But there’s public transport to our area!”
    “I work from morning to evening, so I can tutor in the evenings, but by the time I get to you, it’ll be night.”
    “No big deal, the child can’t do it before 9:30 p.m. anyway!”
    “And how will I get back? Public transport won’t be running anymore.”
    “Take a taxi, we’ll pay you for the session!”
    By the way, the session was $40, while the taxi from that area cost $70.
  • The student’s mom asked to cancel our last, already paid for, lesson of this academic year, with the words: “Use this money to buy yourself a cake. Celebrate the fact that my son’s off for break and won’t be getting on your nerves for 3 whole months.”

My students got me a cake.

  • About 30 years ago, an acquaintance of mine was teaching Spanish. For some reason, some hotshot kid decided he needed to learn this language. He came to class but hadn’t done the homework. This went on for several times.
    My acquaintance got annoyed and asked why he wasn’t doing the homework, to which the kid replied, “You need it, you do it!”
  • An acquaintance, who was retired, took on a side job as a “grandmother” for a wealthy family. However, they paid her very little. She raised the girls, cooked meals, and did many other tasks... And she observed a lot as well.
    The eldest girl, about 10 years old, had an English tutor who came to the house. The girl’s parents would leave money on the desk as payment for the tutor. So, the girl, not wanting to study, would crawl under the desk and sit there for exactly one hour! And the tutor would take the money and sit silently by the desk for exactly one hour too!
    Then she would leave... And they paid that tutor a substantial amount.

I’m a teacher. My district provides healthy snacks for students. This was our snack today — a leaf of Swiss chard beet greens.

  • A child logs into the online class. And I see this: the father is lying on the couch with his phone, silence. I ask where the student is. The father says, “Well, he’ll eat and come over. You know this is not a school to rush to class when the bell rings.”
  • I had a student from a wealthy family and one session was $250 per hour. For me, as a university student, it was an enormous amount of money.
    I arrived and saw a 2-story mansion, a large property with a pond and a gazebo, and a 10-feet tall fence with cameras along the perimeter. The security guard had his own little booth.
    Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl sat alone in the house, surrounded only by the staff doing laundry, cleaning, and cooking. There were no parents. She was like in a cage. Spoiled, not paying attention at all, only showing off cool, expensive things.
    Yes, she knew a bunch of languages. I had no idea how to deal with someone like her: there was a complete lack of interest in the subject. I was even surprised she had reached any level. I sat there for an hour, then ran out of there.
    I called the housekeeper and said I wouldn’t be continuing the lessons. When I received money from her, I asked what was going on there. She said, “You finished your session, got paid. What else do you need?”

Yesterday on our 4th Grade Field Trip to a local state park, my students found actual hidden treasure.

  • I’m a math tutor. I have a 5th-grade student. She’s smart, cheerful, and very curious.
    The whole year, during every online class, she finds a moment to ask, “Dana, do you have a boyfriend?” Every time I avoid the question and steer her back to math. But she doesn’t give up.
    And then one day, I was teaching a lesson at my grandparents’ place. At some point, my grandfather called for me. She asks, “Dana, who called you?” I say it was my grandfather. “Ahhhh... I thought you had a boyfriend or husband.”
    She was genuinely disappointed. But we still finished the math lesson that day.
  • The mother of a student said to resolve everything with her 14-year-old daughter, claiming she was already grown-up. The daughter attended only a couple of classes and then vanished, stopping all communication. I had already forgotten about her when something amusing happened: her mother burst in, outraged, demanding to know why I was raising the fee every month.
    It turned out the daughter had been taking money from her mother, but instead of going to classes, spent it at cafes, then began buying new things, telling her mother that the fee had increased. This went on for more than 6 months, until the daughter completely lost any sense of boundaries driven by greed.
Preview photo credit korben_detka24 / Threads

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