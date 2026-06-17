Good, call police and put that daughter in militarily school with a lot of violence. ☠️☠️
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Some students stay in a teacher’s memory permanently, without effort, almost as if the brain decided on its own they were too important to forget. These 11 tutor stories are about exactly those kids: the ones who walked in for a single math lesson and somehow ended up shaping the whole rest of a tutor’s career.
[This number on the hand is Avogadro’s constant — a physical quantity numerically equal to the number of atoms, molecules, ions, electrons, or any other particles in 1 mole of a substance — note Bright Side].
Good, call police and put that daughter in militarily school with a lot of violence. ☠️☠️