16 Heartwarming Summer Stories That Remind Us a Holiday Romance Can Grow Into a Lifetime of Family Happiness

There’s a particular kind of happiness that only summer seems to produce — the kind that arrives without a plan, in a place you’ve never been before, with a person you had no reason to expect.

Most holiday romances follow a familiar arc: a few perfect days, a bittersweet goodbye, a gradual return to ordinary life. But some don’t follow it. Some keep going. Some turn into phone calls and visits and decisions nobody saw coming. Some turn into families.

These 16 true stories about summer love that changes everything remind us that a holiday romance and the beginning of the greatest happiness of your life can look identical from the outside — the difference only becomes clear much, much later.