16 Heartwarming Summer Stories That Remind Us a Holiday Romance Can Grow Into a Lifetime of Family Happiness
There’s a particular kind of happiness that only summer seems to produce — the kind that arrives without a plan, in a place you’ve never been before, with a person you had no reason to expect.
Most holiday romances follow a familiar arc: a few perfect days, a bittersweet goodbye, a gradual return to ordinary life. But some don’t follow it. Some keep going. Some turn into phone calls and visits and decisions nobody saw coming. Some turn into families.
These 16 true stories about summer love that changes everything remind us that a holiday romance and the beginning of the greatest happiness of your life can look identical from the outside — the difference only becomes clear much, much later.
- I fell asleep on the beach, right on a lounge chair. I woke up thirsty and somehow stumbled over to a kiosk on the boardwalk. I said, “Give me the coldest juice you have.” I opened it and started gulping down the icy drink.
Then I heard the sweetest voice: “Don’t drink it cold.” I looked over and saw a young woman. She was walking by and decided to do a good thing.
A couple of days later, I tried to find that young woman. Surprisingly, I did. I told her she simply had to join me at the nearest restaurant.
That’s how we met. And from there, everything took off. Today, we have 12 children. In the photo: my significant other when we first met and almost 27 years later.
- I met a Turkish man. Then I kept turning him down for 3 months. I told him, “I have nothing — just debts, not even a place to live.” So he paid off all my debts, then started sending money for me and my children.
And then, all of a sudden, he came to see me and brought 2 suitcases full of gifts — for me and the kids. He even bought me gold jewelry. Before he left, he gave me a ring and asked me to marry him. We’ve been together for 12 years now and have had 2 more children.
- I worked my tail off at a big company. Management believed it was the best place to work, so we were expected to give it everything we had.
Do you need time off? “Are you serious? The report for the statistics office is due any day now.” Not feeling great? “Sorry, but there’s just no way we can let you go right now.”
Then I finally got a vacation and went to the seaside to relax. At one of the restaurants, I met a charming musician, and a vacation romance began.
After that, we kept in touch, started visiting each other, and 6 months later he asked me to move in with him. At first I thought, how could I possibly do that? I have a job. But then I packed up and left for a tiny little town.
Now I simply make breakfasts, lunches, and dinners for the man I love, work out, read a whole lot, take long walks with him in the park, and watch movies in the evenings. Now I don’t care about success and career — that’s no way to live!
- A cleaner named Julia worked at my restaurant. She was such a beautiful, graceful woman that when guests walked in, they would turn to her first, thinking she was the manager or the restaurant owner.
After about 3 years on the job, she went on vacation to Turkey and met a man from our country there. It seemed like a resort romance. But no! He came back for her. He bought an apartment in our city and asked her to marry him.
- It all started with my husband as a vacation romance. We were lounging on beach chairs when his phone rang — some girl was video calling him. My man answered and introduced me as his girlfriend.
After a while, this gal pal of his started texting with hearts and hints, and my fiancé told me she had been borrowing money from him for the past 2 years and had never paid back a cent. This lovely story ended with me firmly asking her not to call anymore. After that, we never saw her again.
- I was reading about a resort in Thailand and came across a funny review: “A quick note about the tour agencies located near the hotel. If you leave the hotel, turn left and walk about a hundred yards, there’s a tour agency (to the left of it, they sell pearls glued together from leftover real pearl production).
At this tour agency, you’ll usually find a girl named Anastasia or her boss, Kang. Tell them I said hi — they arranged the best tour ever for me where I met my wife. Now I live in Phuket.”
- My grandmother met her second husband, my grandfather, at a resort. They were from different cities. Grandpa fell so deeply in love that he followed her around like he was tied to her. And after their vacation, he would come visit her once a month with a whole bunch of goodies.
Once, after he left, his relatives called her and asked, “Are things serious between you two? Because at home he spends all day lying on the couch, just sighing wistfully.”
- Many people don’t believe in vacation romances, saying that something good rarely comes out of them. I met the man of my dreams at a resort in France and fell head over heels for him.
For a whole year, there were phone calls, waiting, more phone calls, flights, a few days of happiness, and then more waiting.
And now I’m marrying him. I’m beyond happy. So many people tried to convince me it was impossible and that it would be better to forget him.
Believe in each other. Love each other! Happiness is possible!
- I started a romance with a lifeguard on a beach in Bulgaria. He wore red shorts, had a whistle on a cord, and rode to work on an old bicycle. I was a law student, the spoiled daughter of well-off parents.
Friends and relatives thought I was out of my mind and made fun of my vacation romance every chance they got. But he graduated from university, took me to another country, and bought us a house. We have children, and we live in perfect harmony, no matter what.
- We had a vacation romance. Well, “romance” might be a stretch — we had only just met while on vacation. And it turned out we were from the same city.
2 days later, I went home. He stayed there for another 3 days, and the whole time he kept calling and texting me. 2 weeks later we met up, and 2 months after that we moved in together. Then he proposed, and we submitted a marriage application to the registry office.
When we saw the date, we were surprised: it was exactly 9 months from the day we met. 9 months after the wedding, I found out we were expecting. I had our second son on 09/09/09. A year and 9 months later, I had our third son.
By the way, we shared this whole story on a TV show where we were the main characters more than 20 years ago. To this day, we’re still living in love and happiness.
- I went to Morocco last year on a solo surf holiday and started a romance with my surf instructor. A year and a bit later, we’re now engaged and will be moving in together after marriage. I currently visit once a month, or he visits me. Healthiest and best relationship I’ve ever had.
- My brother once went to a resort and met a girl there who would later become his wife. She worked as a Chinese translator.
It was from her that he learned his trendy tattoo on his right shoulder, made up of 3 Chinese characters, translated as “Expiration date.” And according to the artist who did the tattoo, it was supposed to mean wealth and good luck.
- People talk about resort romances and summer romances. But my mom had “train romances.” She would meet guys, they’d talk the whole way, and after arriving, usually neither one would write or call the other.
But one time she met a more persistent guy. He asked for her address, started writing her letters, and then they began visiting each other. In the end, my mom married him.
That guy was my dad. We still keep those letters to this day.
- I met a man on vacation in the late 1980s when I was in my thirties. I went back to the same small island a year later and our crazy holiday romance picked up exactly where it left off. 6 months later, a third repeat. Mind you, there was no communication in between visits.
Then I gave that invitation that so many Americans would give back in the day: “If you are ever in (insert your state or city name), give me a call.” Well, long story short, he did call. We were married 4 months later.
- I met my now husband in a cooking class in Thailand. I lived in California and he lived in London. That was 2017. We are married with a toddler and a baby on the way!
- At the seaside, I met an amazing guy from another country. Just a typical vacation romance. We exchanged phone numbers and addresses, then went our separate ways.
For a year, not a word from him, and then a year later, money and a note arrived. And for the past 6 years, we’ve been meeting at that same seaside every year. I simply drop everything and fly to him.
Lately, I’ve caught myself thinking that I live from one trip to the sea to the next. I love him so much.
The juice was too cold. The man was too persistent. The job was too demanding. None of these things looked like the beginning of a love story from the outside. But that’s exactly what they were.
Love has always been better at finding people than people are at finding it: 18 Heartwarming Adoption Stories That Remind Us Love Chooses You, Even When Life Didn’t
If your own love story started somewhere unexpected, we’d love to hear about it in the comments.