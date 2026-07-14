18 Heartwarming Adoption Stories That Remind Us Love Chooses You, Even When Life Didn’t

This little one spent 1.5 years in rehabilitation centers and foster homes. We fostered her in on a wave of emotion: "Let’s give it a try." Now our daughter has been with us for almost 2.5 years. She started attending a specialized school. As it turned out, we had already prepared her well for this school. Now she can do almost everything. In just under 2.5 years, she has truly become one of us: she is the most tireless helper in the family, confidently debates with us as an equal, just like our biological children, and has long since left her old life behind. Our main goal is to raise our daughter to be independent and ready for life. And my daughter is doing great.