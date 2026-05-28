10 Office Moments That Teach Us Honest Leadership Can Lead to Real Happiness

Most people do not leave jobs. They leave the person standing at the front of the room. A job vacancy can be filled in a week. A job interview can be coached and rehearsed. But a job title will never tell you whether the person holding it will stay up until 2am so nobody finds out alone, or fight for your promotion in rooms you will never be in.

Nearly a decade of research and close to 75,000 workplace surveys confirm that honest leadership remains one of the top contributors to employee mental health and wellbeing. These 10 real office moments are proof that the person leading the room carries more of their team’s story than they will ever fully know.