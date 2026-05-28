16 Moments From This Week That Prove Little Hearts Teach the Biggest Lessons (May 25–31 Edition)

My husband and I, along with our 4 children, including my newly adopted deaf, 4-year-old daughter and her 2-year-old brother, were on our 2nd visit to my parents since the adoption.

My Dad was not exactly thrilled about our adoption. Part of it was because he thought we would make a difference between them and our biological children, partly, he was worried about us taking on 2 special needs children, part of it was (I think) because I did not ask his advice beforehand, and finally, he was probably worried about how people would react to the children being biracial.

On our first visit, he was cordial but cool toward my adopted children. However, on this 2nd visit, my daughter had attached herself to him. If he went anywhere, she followed; if he stood, she held on to his hand or his pant leg. If he sat down, she crawled up into his lap. This was HER Granddaddy.

He melted, of course. He took her with him to the store. He took her for rides on the tractor and the riding lawnmower. If she was awake, she was with Granddaddy.

Near the end of our 3-day visit, we were all sitting on the front porch. She was sitting in my Dad’s lap on the swing. She looked at me and signed a question, “Did we go to Walmart and get Granddaddy?”

I looked at her with confusion and asked her to repeat it. Again, she signed. “Did we go to Walmart and get Granddaddy?” Suddenly, I understood. Her favorite place to go was Walmart.

She LOVED Walmart—the aisles and aisles of toys and food! She thought (not wrongly) that all good things came from Walmart. She figured since Granddaddy was so nice and sweet, he must have come from Walmart.

When I told him that, he didn’t say much (that’s just how he was), but I saw a sheepish grin on his face. From that day forward, every phone call I got from him started with, “How are my babies?”