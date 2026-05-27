10 Affectionate Cat Breeds That Love Like Dogs and Make the Perfect Companion
They say cats only love themselves — but these 10 breeds will quietly make you forget every cat stereotype you’ve ever heard. Affectionate, loyal, and endlessly devoted, these are the cats with the soul of a dog: the ones who follow you room to room, greet you at the door, and curl up the second they sense you’ve had a hard day. They are for anyone who wants a real companion, not just a pet. And as a warm bonus, we’ve gathered a few true stories of cats who proved they understand us far better than we realize.
The Birman
The Birman is said to be the ultimate companion cat. Birmans are affectionate and quiet, and they enjoy socializing with people and other animals alike.
It’s believed that Birmans descended from Buddhist temple cats in Burma (modern-day Myanmar).
Maine Coon
As long as you don't mind living with a cat the size of a Golden Retriever!
This is the perfect choice for large families. Maine Coons are often called “gentle giants”: they are remarkably friendly and easily get along with children, other cats, and even dogs.
It’s hard not to notice these beauties, thanks to their impressive size, fluffy tufts on their ears, and powerful paws. Their coat colors range from coal-black to delicate cream, always catching the eye.
Burmese cat
Burmese cats are true extroverts who can’t imagine life without their “pack.” They love spending every minute with family and get along wonderfully with children and other pets. Owners often joke: if one Burmese cat appears in the house, another will soon follow — it’s simply impossible to stop.
What’s their secret? These cats have an amazing gift for captivating even those who have always considered themselves “dog people.” Their charisma is so strong, and their gaze so alive and understanding, that it’s useless to resist their charm.
Abyssinian cat
This is one of the most loyal breeds in the world, perfectly suited for a large and active family. With their playful nature and natural curiosity, Abyssinians easily bond with new people and become the center of attention in a home where there are already other pets.
They can’t be confused with any other breed. Their distinctive almond-shaped eyes make these cats resemble ancient Egyptian statues brought to life. It’s believed that this is one of the oldest breeds, having preserved its majestic appearance through the ages.
Exotic Shorthair
Exotic Shorthairs are some of the most adorable and friendly creatures in the feline world. They make ideal companions for those who value loyalty but are not ready for excessive fuss. These cats know how to love genuinely while remaining delicate and unobtrusive.
Their faces are the embodiment of little joy. Chubby cheeks, huge round eyes, and a funny “flat” nose make them resemble plush teddy bears. Exotic Shorthairs were bred to be a short-haired version of Persian cats, retaining their unique charm but simplifying care.
Scottish Fold
These cats are adored not just for their cuddly nature, but also for their remarkable ability to steal hearts at first glance. Scottish Folds are true diplomats: they easily form friendships with all family members and other pets, becoming everyone’s favorite.
The main “highlight” of the breed is their small, tightly pressed-to-the-head ears. Combined with their large, round eyes, this gives them their signature, slightly childlike, and incredibly touching expression. It seems that these cats are eternal kittens, gazing at the world with endless trust.
Siamese cat
Siamese cats are renowned for their exceptional loyalty. They often choose “that one” person with whom they form an unbreakable bond. They’re the perfect companions for those who live alone and seek emotional support, as well as for large families.
Their striking blue eyes and graceful silhouette are unforgettable. However, the main characteristic of Siamese cats is their sociability. They are incredibly talkative and use a whole range of sounds to get your attention and share their “thoughts.”
Sphinx
Sphynx cats are genuine fans of human attention. They are the perfect choice for those dreaming of a pet without fur, but with a big heart. They love being at the center of attention and will do everything to ensure you never forget about their presence, even for a minute.
Their unique, almost cosmic appearance evokes either admiration or curiosity, but leaves no one indifferent. Beneath their wrinkled skin lies a surprisingly intelligent mind and a character impossible not to love.
Chartreux
Devoted and loving Chartreux cats are a real treasure for families with active children. These cats are full of energy for play, yet remain incredibly polite and unobtrusive. They don’t demand constant attention, simply preferring to be around the family, becoming your affectionate “shadow.”
Their thick, bluish-gray fur and attentive amber eyes create the image of a calm and self-assured friend. It feels as though the Chartreux understands everything without words, simply protecting your peace.
Devon Rex
These little ones (weighing only between 4 to 9 pounds) are often called “elves” or “pixies” of the feline world. Despite their miniature size, Devons have a huge heart and an incredibly charismatic personality. They fit perfectly into an active family where there is always something happening — a Devon Rex simply must be at the center of the action!
Their large, low-set ears, big radiant eyes, and unique curly coat make them look like mythical creatures. These living aliens bring an atmosphere of magic into the home.
And as we promised at the beginning of the article, here are a few bonus stories from the Internet that prove: our pets understand much more than we think.
- One day, I got caught up in the kitchen and suddenly realized that it was suspiciously quiet in the house. I walked into the children’s room and saw this: our Maine Coon, Baron, was sitting on a kid’s chair, and in front of him was a little table with a toy cash register and groceries.
My son, acting as the cashier, handed him a plastic banana. Baron, nonchalantly, extended his paw, pushed the banana, and then... let out a deep “meow!” followed by a resounding “purr!” My son cheerfully “rang up” the purchase. That’s how business-minded they are, both of them...
- My cat is usually all about my husband. When my husband is home the cat follows him around, demands to get picked up and held like a baby and cuddles with him the most. Unless I’m sick. Even when it’s just a migraine, the cat seems to know and cuddles with me and won’t leave my side until I feel better.
About a month ago I was feeling horrible. So I’m laying in bed, hoping some medicine will kick in and I can fall asleep when I feel the cat jump off the bed. I figured he was going to leave me be, but he came back in about a minute and dropped something in my hand.
It was a water bottle cap. I have no clue where he found it, we haven’t had water bottles in the house in at least a year. But he thought, in that moment, I needed that cap. He got all the head scratches and cuddles that day.
- Our Siamese cat Bootsie sleeps with our little son. One morning, I walk in and see the cat grab something dark with her teeth, jump out of the crib, and run away. This happened about 10 times.
I finally decided to figure it out and caught Bootsie as she was doing her maneuver again. I looked to see what she was carrying, and mamma mia! It’s my cashmere scarf.
The cat noticed that the baby calms down faster with this scarf, and now she works as a courier delivering comfort every night.
Whatever breed steals your heart, the best companions all share the same gift: they love you, loudly and completely, in a language that needs no words.
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