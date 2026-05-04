17 Animal Friendship Stories That Prove Kindness and Warmth Have No Species

One day, our cat dragged a scruffy kitten up to our door and just sat there waiting to see what we’d do. We discussed it with my husband and eventually decided not to take the kitten, thinking we already had too many pets. But we decided we’d keep an eye on it and take it to my parents’ country house in a week. As soon as we wanted to pick up the kitten, our furry madam stood on end, hissed at us, took the kitten, and left.

She settled in a corner in the hallway. She let no one near her and the kitten, took care of it, and only occasionally approached the food bowl. She completely ignored us, didn’t eat the food we brought, and only deigned to eat food brought by the children and my mother-in-law. This continued for a week.

Then the dog gave us the cold shoulder, simply refusing to come back from a walk. She broke away from the leash and lay down next to the cat. She kept them warm for a couple of days, letting only the children near her in the same way.

After that, and with the children’s persuasion, we went, apologized to the fluffies, and brought all three home. Now they all live together in peace at home, although sometimes I feel like the animals give us sideways glances. And they got their way!