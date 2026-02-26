I Refuse to Pay for My Stepson’s College After My Wife Lied to Me

Hello Bright Side,

I am married. My wife has a son from a previous marriage, Ben. I treated him like he was my own kid for 12 years. I showed up to his games. I helped him with his homework.

When my wife and I argued about his grades, she snapped, “Why does it bother you? He doesn’t even see you as his dad.” So I told her I was done paying into his college fund. If I’m not his dad, then I won’t act like one.

A week later, Ben asked me to check his laptop because it was acting up. While trying to fix it, I opened his documents folder. That’s when I saw a draft titled “Scholarship Essay.” I didn’t mean to read it, but the first line had my name in it.

He wrote about how I stepped up when his real dad walked out. He called me “the only stable person I’ve ever had.” He wrote that I push him because I care. He said he wants to make me proud. I just sat there staring at the screen, shaken. I fixed the laptop and left.

Now I feel sick. My wife had been lying to me about how he felt to win an argument, and I’ve made that statement about the college fund. If I admit I overreacted and leave the money, I look weak. If I don’t, I hurt a kid who trusts me.

What do I do?

Jamie