I Refuse to Forgive My Wife for What She Did to My Son

But on night 5, she snapped at me. “Stop this already, this is sick—he’s 14!” I told her I don’t care how old he is if he needs me right now. She got quiet and went to bed. A few hours later, I woke up. Jake’s door was open. I could hear Sarah talking to him.

I walked closer. She was sitting on his bed in the dark, holding his hand and saying, “Let’s keep this between us. Your mom wasn’t even around that much anyway. And now you’re making your dad choose. You’re not 6 anymore, men your age don’t act like this.” I froze. My 14-year-old kid, who just lost his mom, was being told he’s the problem.