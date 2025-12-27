I Refused to Follow My MIL’s Rules, I’m an Adult, Not a Toddler
For our reader, a weekend at her MIL’s house ended with shock. The problem? A married woman walking down a hallway at night. The crime? Sleeping in the same bed as her own husband.
Now she’s left wondering if this whole situation is grounds for never returning.
I’ve read a similar story here, and I want to say, Adam, I’ve been there too. Here is how it happened to me:
My husband and I visited his mom for the weekend. As soon as we arrived, she pointed at two bedrooms and said, “No sharing a bed under my roof.” I asked why. She said it’s “about respect” and refused to explain.
That night I couldn’t sleep. At all. I felt so angry and embarrassed because we were being treated as kids. So I went to my husband’s room. We slept together, quietly. Early in the morning, before she woke up, I sneaked back to my room.
At breakfast, everything seemed normal. Then my MIL suddenly slammed her hand on the table and yelled, “Respect my rules or leave!” Then, she pulled out printed photos and threw them at me. They were pictures of me in the hallway, going into my husband’s room.
She said she has a hidden camera “for security” and knew exactly what I did. I was so shocked I couldn’t say a word. My husband lost it and asked why she was spying on us. She said, “My house, my rules.”
We packed and left. My husband says that next time, we will stay at a hotel. But I feel so humiliated, I’m seriously considering never visiting her again. Or am I overreacting?
Lula
Dear Lula,
Well, that sounds like a classic case of boundaries being completely crossed in a rather “spying on your kids” kind of way. Let’s unpack this, shall we?
First off, let’s talk about the rules. It’s not uncommon for parents to set certain house guidelines, but the whole “no sharing a bed” rule—especially without an explanation—definitely raises eyebrows. After all, you’re not toddlers in need of supervision anymore. It seems your MIL has skipped straight to the overbearing “my house, my rules” approach, which, frankly, could use a bit of rethinking.
Now, the surveillance angle—yikes. Hidden cameras for “security” purposes? Sure, the tech is affordable these days, but let’s face it, that level of monitoring feels like something out of a psychological thriller, not a family weekend.
While your husband’s suggestion of staying at a hotel is reasonable, it does raise the question of whether he truly understands the extent of the emotional distress here. Next time, he might want to have a more serious conversation with his mom about privacy and respect.
To sum it up: You’re not overreacting. You have every right to feel frustrated, and you certainly don’t owe anyone visits under such conditions. However, before you cut ties completely, it might be worth having a heart-to-heart with your husband. Let’s just hope his mom’s next rule isn’t about monitoring your texts.
Best,
Bright Side
Our other reader discovered that her stepdaughter had very specific ideas about how she should behave at a family gathering—and wasn’t shy about putting it in writing. Find out what was on that list: I Walked Out of the Family Reunion After My Stepdaughter Handed Me a List of “Rules”