I Refused to Follow My MIL’s Rules, I’m an Adult, Not a Toddler

I’ve read a similar story here, and I want to say, Adam, I’ve been there too. Here is how it happened to me:

My husband and I visited his mom for the weekend. As soon as we arrived, she pointed at two bedrooms and said, “No sharing a bed under my roof.” I asked why. She said it’s “about respect” and refused to explain.

That night I couldn’t sleep. At all. I felt so angry and embarrassed because we were being treated as kids. So I went to my husband’s room. We slept together, quietly. Early in the morning, before she woke up, I sneaked back to my room.

At breakfast, everything seemed normal. Then my MIL suddenly slammed her hand on the table and yelled, “Respect my rules or leave!” Then, she pulled out printed photos and threw them at me. They were pictures of me in the hallway, going into my husband’s room.

She said she has a hidden camera “for security” and knew exactly what I did. I was so shocked I couldn’t say a word. My husband lost it and asked why she was spying on us. She said, “My house, my rules.”

We packed and left. My husband says that next time, we will stay at a hotel. But I feel so humiliated, I’m seriously considering never visiting her again. Or am I overreacting?

Lula