I Walked Out of the Family Reunion After My Stepdaughter Handed Me a List of “Rules”

Hello, Bright Side,

I (34F) married Leo (38M) three months ago. He has a daughter, Maya (15F). Her mom and Leo divorced a couple of years ago, and her mom is still very involved. I’ve never tried to replace her, but Maya keeps her distance and doesn’t really accept me.

So, Leo’s family has a big reunion every summer. This year, I felt like I could officially get to know his family and felt very excited about it, so I offered to host it at our house. I planned everything for weeks.

Last night, Maya came up to me with a sheet of paper and said she had “rules for the big event.”

Rule 1: Don’t post any family photos online without asking first because she doesn’t want her mom to feel bad. I said okay, even though it felt weird, as her mom doesn’t follow me.

Rule 2: Don’t sit next to Leo during dinner. She wants to sit between us because it “looks better” and makes her feel less weird in front of everyone. This made me uncomfortable, but I didn’t argue. I said fine because I understand she’s nervous.

Then I got to rule 3, and I honestly felt sick.