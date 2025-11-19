I Refuse to Let My Mother Disrespect My Stepdaughter, Even If It Costs Our Relationship

Hello, Bright Side!

I have three kids. Emma is my husband’s daughter from his previous marriage.

Last week, I got stuck late at work, so I asked my mom to pick Emma up from school. She agreed. That evening, Emma was unusually quiet. She barely ate dinner and went straight to her room.

The next morning, I went to check on her and found her crying in bed. When I asked what happened, she said, “Grandma told my teacher she has only two grandkids... and I’m not one of them.”

Turns out, when Emma saw my mom, she told the teacher, “That’s my grandmother.” And that’s when my mom dropped this.

Then, Emma handed me a folded paper. It was a DNA test my mom had given her to “prove” they weren’t related by blood. Like, what? Why on earth would a mature woman do this?

I was furious. I called my mom right away and told her how wrong that was. She just said, “So? Where was I wrong? Technically, she is a random child to me. You should be grateful I agreed to help you yesterday.”

That was the last straw. I told her if she couldn’t treat all my kids the same—including Emma—she wouldn’t be part of our lives. I won’t let anyone, even my own mother, disrespect my stepdaughter. She just told me, “Call me if you need me.”

We haven’t spoken for about a week, and I’m still fuming. I don’t really know what to do next. No doubt, she didn’t say anything untrue, but there are really things that are better left untold, especially in front of a kid.

Should I call her? She is my mother, after all. Or is this a line that should never have been crossed?

Alice